EU Electric Car Makers May Soon Have Level Playing Field With US EV Manufacturers For Subsidies: Details

The US allows government tax breaks or subsidies for purchases of electric cars but makes such support conditional on the car, or parts of it, being made in the US.

By Reuters |  Updated: 14 October 2022 14:09 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

EU car makers like Volkswagen are affected by the US legislation

Highlights
  • EU electric cars do not get a subsidy in the US
  • Batteries, hydrogen, renewable energy equipment are also affected
  • Tesla model Y was the most sold car in Germany in September

European Union and US officials expect to reach an agreement that would grant EU companies, including electric car makers, the same status as US ones in the US market, to avoid what the EU calls discrimination against its producers by the US Inflation Reduction Act.

The EU says that while it allows government tax breaks or subsidies for purchases of US electric cars such as those made by Tesla, the United States makes such support conditional on the car, or parts of it, being made in the United States.

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, responsible for trade, is holding talks on Thursday and Friday with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the issue.

"Last month Tesla model Y was the most sold car in Germany," Dombrovskis told a news briefing.

"That would not have been possible without the un-discriminatory EU subsidy, while EU electric cars do not get a similar subsidy in the US, which is discrimination that we want to address," Dombrovskis said.

EU car makers - like Volkswagen - are affected by the US legislation, which covers a host of other products.

He said the problem also concerned a wide range of goods from the "green economy" sector, including batteries, hydrogen, and renewable energy equipment.

"There is a willingness to engage on the US side on this," Dombrovskis said.

"We hope we can resolve these issues before they become disputes," he said, adding talks would focus on whether changes to the status of EU companies could be made through the implementation of regulations to the US law, rather than having to send the whole Inflation Reduction Act back to Congress for amendments.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, asked if the issue could be resolved, told reporters she expected the EU and U.S. would reach an agreement.

"On the strength of the EU-US relationship, I have every confidence we will work through this," she said after a meeting with Dombrovskis.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Further reading: EU, United States of America, Tesla, Volkswagen, EV
