Government Approves $1.3 Billion Incentive Scheme for Electric Vehicles

Adoption of EVs is still low in India, but is on the rise as the government promotes clean energy, offering EV firms incentives to build locally.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 September 2024 18:33 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels

Electric models made up less than two percent of the 4.2 million cars sold in India last year

Highlights
  • Adoption of EVs is still low in India
  • Replacement of trucks will be incentivised
  • The new scheme will also focus on improving charging infrastructure
India's cabinet has approved a scheme to spend Rs. 109 billion ($1.3 billion) on incentives for the adoption of electric vehicles in its efforts to curb pollution and move towards cleaner fuels.

The PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement, or PM E-DRIVE, scheme will give subsidies worth Rs. 36.79 billion on e-two wheelers, e-three wheelers, e-ambulances and e-trucks, information minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Adoption of EVs is still low in India, but is on the rise as the government promotes clean energy, offering companies incentives to build vehicles and parts in the country.

In a first, Rs. 5 billion will be doled out to deploy e-ambulances under the scheme, according to a government statement.

Replacement of trucks - a major source of air pollution in the country - will be incentivised with an outlay of Rs. 5 billion for e-trucks. Additional subsidies will be given in return for scrapping old trucks.

It was not immediately clear if the scheme will apply to cars too.

The government said it has also set aside Rs. 43.91 billion for public transport agencies to buy 14,028 electric buses.

India's Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari urged carmakers on Tuesday to set up vehicle scrapping centres to get polluting vehicles off the roads, adding that the move could boost sales of vehicles by 18-20 percent.

Electric models made up less than two percent of the 4.2 million cars sold in India last year, but the government wants to grow this to 30 percent by 2030.

The new scheme will also focus on improving charging infrastructure within the country and promote testing of new technologies.

The main aim of the scheme "is to expedite the adoption of EVs by providing upfront incentives for their purchase, as well as by facilitating the establishment of essential charging infrastructure for EVs", the government said.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Further reading: Electric Vehicles, EV, India, Incentive
