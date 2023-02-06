Technology News

Nissan to Buy Up to 15 Percent Stake in Renault's Electric Vehicle Unit

The size of Nissan's investment or even a firm commitment to put money into the EV unit has so far been unclear.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 February 2023 21:53 IST
Nissan to Buy Up to 15 Percent Stake in Renault's Electric Vehicle Unit

Renault will reduce its stake in Nissan to 15 percent from around 43 percent 

Highlights
  • Renault-Nissan agreement came after months of tense talks
  • The agreement has announcement of reduction of Renault's stake in Nissan
  • The agreement also includes Mitsubishi Motors

Japanese car maker Nissan will buy a stake of up to 15 percent in Renault's electric vehicle (EV) unit Ampere, the pair said on Monday, in a reboot of a long and sometimes contentious alliance that will also create more common car platforms.

The agreement, which came after months of tense talks, includes the previously announced reduction of Renault's stake in Nissan to put the two on a more equal footing, extending for an initial period of 15 years a partnership that has been in place since 1999 and also includes Mitsubishi Motors.

"Previously the alliance was more about synergies... and global volumes," Nissan chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta told Reuters. "The next 15 years is about how we become the number one value creator for each other and our shareholders."

The lopsided relationship between the two car makers, which was deeply strained by the 2018 arrest of its architect and former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, amid financial scandal, had long been a source of friction among Nissan executives.

While Renault bailed out Nissan two decades ago, it is the smaller automaker by sales.

"I consider that what we have agreed is a much better set-up than what we have had in the last past few years," Renault CEO Luca de Meo told a presentation of the new-look alliance in London.

"We have now a new governance scheme that is much more straightforward, we can now operate like a normal company. Seen from Renault, (it) is about regaining some strategic agility without breaking necessarily the ties and the synergies that were existing."

The size of Nissan's investment or even a firm commitment to put money into the EV unit, Renault's flagship business which is due to be listed on the market, has so far been unclear.

"We regard Ampere as an enabler for Nissan to participate in new business opportunities in Europe," Nissan chief executive Makoto Uchida told reporters and analysts.

No financial details were disclosed regarding the valuation of the business, with de Meo saying the market would decide. Some sources have indicated it could be worth up to EUR 10 billion (nearly Rs. 88,900 crore).

Mitsubishi CEO Takao Kato said Ampere will also form part of its European EV strategy and the company would "further study" its share participation.

Renault will reduce its stake in Nissan to 15 percent from around 43 percent by transferring a 28 percent stake into a French trust.

The French carmaker will have flexibility to sell the Nissan shares held in the trust but "it has no obligation to sell the shares within a specific pre-determined period of time," the statement on Monday said.

De Meo said Renault will act in "good faith" and sell off its Nissan shares in "an orderly manner". When it does sell, Nissan will have a right of first offer.

The companies detailed planned joint projects in Europe, India and Latin America, and will work together in the EV business, electronics and solid-state batteries.

The sweeping remake of the 24-year old alliance gets underway after talks were dragged out by concerns over the sharing of intellectual property as Renault sought tie-ups with companies outside the partnership, including China's Geely.

Renault's board approved the deal on Sunday night, according to a source. Nissan's board also approved it early on Monday, the source said.

CLSA analyst Christopher Richter said the revamped alliance could enable Nissan and Renault to work together a little more harmoniously, but he noted that Honda and General Motors have built a partnership that includes jointly developing lower-cost EVs together without any need for a capital relationship.

He added that as Renault's brand is not seen a strong one, it could be tough for it to raise a lot of money for Ampere from the market.

"That's why I think they're going to push Nissan to pay too much."

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Renault, Nissan, EV, Mitsubishi Motors
Hogwarts Legacy Early Impressions: A Worthy Return to the Wizarding World
Featured video of the day
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: All About the S23 Series

Related Stories

Nissan to Buy Up to 15 Percent Stake in Renault's Electric Vehicle Unit
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Brings 5G to Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur: All Details
  2. OnePlus Pad Confirmed to Come With Magnetic Keyboard, Stylus Support
  3. Poco X5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India: All Details
  4. Moto E13 Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 8 Launch
  5. Fire-Boltt Cobra Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  7. OnePlus 11R Will Feature The Same Main Camera as OnePlus 11
  8. Oppo Find N2 Flip Price Leaked Ahead of Global Launch: Report
  9. Poco X5 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Slashed Post Galaxy S23 Launch: Check New Price
#Latest Stories
  1. EU Lawmakers Plan to Finalise Draft AI Rules by March Amid Concerns About ChatGPT
  2. Nissan to Buy Up to 15 Percent Stake in Renault's Electric Vehicle Unit
  3. Tecno Phantom V Fold Launch Date Confirmed During MWC 2023, to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ So
  4. Facebook Parent Meta Can Be Sued for Inhumane Working Conditions, Rules Kenyan Court
  5. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Second Playable Demo Release Date Set for February 24
  6. Metaverse Crimes Catches Interpol’s Attention, Here’s What We Know
  7. Poco X5 Pro 5G, Poco X5 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  8. Poco X4 GT Receives Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update: Report
  9. Goa Using Self-Driving Robot, AI-Powered Monitoring System as Lifeguards on Its Beaches
  10. Poco X5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.