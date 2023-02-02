Technology News

Renault-Nissan Said to Plan India Reboot, Nissan to Invest in Renault's Electric Vehicle Unit

The new investment is said to be led by Nissan, and the companies are evaluating vehicles they could launch from 2025.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 February 2023 16:40 IST
Renault-Nissan Said to Plan India Reboot, Nissan to Invest in Renault's Electric Vehicle Unit

Photo Credit: Reuters

The first test for the new Renault-Nissan approach could be the Renault Triber

Highlights
  • The companies announced they had identified key projects
  • They would deepen collaboration in India, Latin America and Europe
  • In India is the world's fastest-growing car market

A revamped alliance between Renault and Nissan will face an early test in India, where the automakers plan new investment in a bid to close the gap on rivals, people with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.

The automakers reached a deal in principle on Monday to restructure their two-decade partnership by putting both companies on an equal footing in terms of shareholding and with Nissan investing in Renault's new electric vehicle (EV) unit.

The French and Japanese companies announced they had identified key projects on which they would deepen collaboration in India, Latin America and Europe, without elaborating.

In India, the world's fastest-growing car market, the new investment will be led by Nissan, and the companies are evaluating vehicles they could launch from 2025, two of the people told Reuters. That could include a reboot for Renault's popular Duster sport-utility vehicle, they said.

Renault-Nissan also plan to return to a strategy of sharing and cross-badging vehicles in India, aiming to increase plant utilisation rates and reduce costs, the people said. The Duster SUV, for instance, is being considered for launch under both the Nissan and Renault brands, they said.

The sources asked not to be identified because the companies have not announced details of the new strategy, which could be made public as early as next week.

Nissan did not respond to a request for comment. Renault declined to comment on the details of planned projects with Nissan.

The new collaboration underscores the pressure automakers face as they invest in EVs, automation and other software services even as demand for gasoline cars greatly outstrips that for EVs, especially in up-and-coming markets like India.

It also points to the rising potential for sales in India, which last year overtook Japan to become the world's third-largest car market. Industry-wide sales in India surged 23 percent last year to 4.4 million, according to S&P Global Mobility, while other major markets faced supply constraints.

Complex crossover

The first test for the new Renault-Nissan approach could be the Renault Triber, a seven-seat car that the companies have discussed selling in India under the Nissan brand, one of the people said. Those talks were put on hold while they negotiated the broader partnership, he said.

Renault is considering an electric version of its mass-market Kwid small car for India, Reuters reported last month. Two of the people said Nissan has joined that review.

The carmakers also plan to bring an existing alliance platform to India that will allow them to build bigger models like the Duster, the people said. Renault-Nissan already share an alliance platform in India for its small cars.

Renault and Nissan together had around 3 percent of the Indian market in 2022. Unlike Nissan, Renault does not have a significant presence in major markets like China, the United States and Japan, raising the stakes for its success in India, one person said.

In India, the two automakers have a complex crossover of interests, with joint ownership of a car plant and a research and development centre in the southern city of Chennai.

The plant can produce about 500,000 cars a year but is only running at about a third of that capacity, industry data show. Nissan owns 70 percent of the plant, but its sales in India lag Renault's. Nissan sold just 35,000 vehicles in India in 2022 - 60 percent below Renault's 87,000.

Renault has a bigger stake in the research centre, which focuses on localising vehicles for India and global markets.

Cross-badging carries the risk that a Nissan version of a vehicle could cannibalise sales for the Renault equivalent or vice-versa. That was one reason the companies previously scrapped the approach.

But rivals like Japan's Toyota Motor and partner Suzuki Motor have had success with the strategy in India.

In Latin America, Renault and Nissan are studying the shared use of low-cost vehicle platforms, a person with knowledge of the plan there said. The alliance has plants in Mexico and Argentina.

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Renault, NISSAN, Electric Vehicle
Xiaomi Imposed CNY 1 Million Fine on Supplier for Leaking Car Design Drafts
Featured video of the day
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series First Impressions

Related Stories

Renault-Nissan Said to Plan India Reboot, Nissan to Invest in Renault's Electric Vehicle Unit
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Slashed Post Galaxy S23 Launch: Check New Price
  2. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  3. Samsung Releases Android 13-Based One UI 5.1 Update for These Phones
  4. Here’s How Much the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Will Cost You in India
  5. Microsoft Teams Is Getting a ChatGPT-Powered Premium Tier
  6. Realme GT Neo 5 Design, Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 9 Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series with 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Launched
  9. Jio's 5G Network is Now Rolling Out Across These 34 Cities in India
  10. Realme's Coca-Cola Phone Will Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8T 5G, Oppo Reno 8T With 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. US Senator Urges Apple, Google to Remove TikTok From App Stores Over National Security Risks
  3. Vivo V27 Series Could Launch in India With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, Curved Display: Report
  4. Renault-Nissan Said to Plan India Reboot, Nissan to Invest in Renault's Electric Vehicle Unit
  5. Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition Launch in India Set for February 10, Design Teased
  6. Xiaomi Imposed CNY 1 Million Fine on Supplier for Leaking Car Design Drafts
  7. Major League Soccer 2023 Season Pass Available on Apple TV: Details
  8. Mark Zuckerberg Keeps Metaverse Bet Big Despite Losing $13.7 Billion in 2022
  9. Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 Update Rolls Out to Compatible Google Pixel Smartphones: All Details
  10. Garmin Vivomove Trend Hybrid Smartwatch With Up to 5 Days of Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.