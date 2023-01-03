Technology News

Tesla Reports Record Q4 Deliveries; Misses Market Estimates Amid Slowing Demand, Logistics Issues, More

Tesla's Q4 deliveries fell about 34,000 vehicles short of production as logistical bottlenecks persisted.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 January 2023 13:40 IST
Tesla Reports Record Q4 Deliveries; Misses Market Estimates Amid Slowing Demand, Logistics Issues, More

Tesla plans to host its Investor Day on March 1

Highlights
  • Tesla delivered 405,278 vehicles in the last three months of 2022
  • Deliveries fell about 34,000 vehicles short of production
  • Tesla hinted at a "generation 3" platform coming soon

Tesla Inc on Monday reported record production and deliveries for fourth-quarter electric vehicles, but it missed Wall Street estimates, burdened by logistics problems, slowing demand, rising interest rates and fears of recession.

The world's most valuable automaker delivered 405,278 vehicles in the last three months of the year, compared with Wall Street expectations of 431,117 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

The company had delivered 308,600 vehicles in the same period a year earlier.

Tesla delivered 388,131 Model 3 compact sedans and Model Y sports utility vehicles (SUVs) compared with 17,147 Model X and Model S luxury cars.

In total, Tesla made 439,701 cars in the fourth quarter.

As logistical bottlenecks persisted - an issue CEO Elon Musk had said in October he was working to resolve - Tesla's fourth quarter deliveries fell about 34,000 vehicles short of production.

In the third quarter, the company deliveries were about 22,000 units fewer than production.

Delivering fewer cars than it makes has been rare for the automaker, which in previous quarters delivered more or similar numbers to the vehicles produced.

Among other headwinds for Tesla, analysts have cited demand weakness in the world's top auto market China, as well as stiff competition from legacy automakers such as Ford Motor, General Motors and startups such as Rivian Automotive and Lucid Group.

Tesla plans to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant, extending the lowered output it began this month into next year, according to a Reuters report, based on a review of an internal schedule.

Tesla's stock, which did not trade on Monday due to a New Year holiday, fell 65 percent in 2022, its worst year since going public in 2010. Analysts and retail shareholders feared demand issues stemming from an uncertain economy would dent the company's target to grow deliveries by 50 percent annually.

"This was a disappointing delivery number and the bulls will not be happy," said Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives.

Tesla said in a separate statement that it plans to host its Investor Day on March 1 and livestream the event from its Gigafactory in Texas when it will discuss long term plans for expansion and capital allocation.

The automaker also hinted at a "generation 3" platform to show its investors on Investor Day. Musk said in October that Tesla was working on a "next-generation vehicle" which will be cheaper and smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y cars.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk
Poco C50 With 5,000mAh Battery, Android 12 Go Edition Set to Launch Today in India
Realme 10 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Set to Launch in India on January 9
Featured video of the day
The Tech Finale 2022 Part 2 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Tesla Reports Record Q4 Deliveries; Misses Market Estimates Amid Slowing Demand, Logistics Issues, More
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Moving Up the Ladder
  2. Airtel's 5G Network Rolls Out in These Locations in Indore
  3. GoPro Hero 11 Black Review: Great Things Do Come in Compact Sizes
  4. Here's What the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Might Look Like
  5. Poco C50 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  6. Realme 10 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Feature Improved Night Mode in Camera
  8. Dogecoin Foundation Launches Fund for Ecosystem Development: Details
  9. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Review: Minor Refreshes and a New Balance
  10. SpaceX Reportedly Raising $750 Million in Fresh Round of Funding
#Latest Stories
  1. Steadier Hands, Durable Companies to Steer Crypto in 2023, Predicts Circle CSO
  2. CES 2023: Samsung Unveils Four New Models in Odyssey, ViewFinity, Smart Monitor Lineups
  3. Tesla Hit With KRW 2.85 Billion Fine in South Korea Over Alleged False Advertising
  4. Airtel 5G Network Rollout Expands to Select Locations in Indore: All Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Images Leak Online Ahead Of Anticipated February Launch
  6. Poco C50 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy A03 Receiving Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
  8. Dogecoin Foundation Pushes for Ecosystem Development, Promotion with New Fund
  9. OnePlus 11 5G Confirmed to Pack 50-Megapixel Sony IMX890 Primary Sensor, Camera Samples Teased
  10. South Korea Proposes Stronger Incentives, Bigger Tax Breaks to Boost Critical Chip Sector
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.