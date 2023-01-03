Technology News

Poco C50 With 5,000mAh Battery, Android 12 Go Edition Set to Launch Today in India

The Poco C50 is said to be a rebranded version of Redmi A1+.

Updated: 3 January 2023 10:10 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Poco C50 features leather-like touch texture on the back

Highlights
  • Poco C50 houses a dual-camera unit at the back
  • It is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC
  • Poco C50 teased to launch in Blue, White colour variants

Poco C50, a new member of the C-series of smartphones from Poco, will launch in the Indian market today. The brand officially announced the same on its social media platforms on Monday, after teasing the phone's release last week. The Poco C50 India launch micro-site has gone online on Flipkart ahead of the launch, revealing the details of the smartphone. The Poco C50 launch microsite verifies that the handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC.

According to the specifications, the upcoming Poco C50 is suggested to be a rebranded version of the budget Redmi A1+, launched in October 2022.

Poco C50 price in India (expected)

Before the launch of the forthcoming C-series smartphone, Poco India Twitter handle has already made a significant amount of information public. However, there has been no official word on the pricing of the smartphone yet. The company has confirmed that the Poco C50 will come in a Blue and a White colour variant. It is, however, not sure if they will be the only colour variants of the smartphone in India.

Poco C50 specifications

The listing of the smartphone on Flipkart microsite has confirmed several features of the upcoming smartphone, which include a 6.52-inch full-screen display with HD+ quality and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The Poco C50 comes pre-installed with Android 12 Go Edition on top. However, there is no information about the smartphone's update to Android 13 in future.

Poco C50 houses a dual camera unit at the rear led by 8-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel front camera, arranged in the water-drop style notch cutout. The dual camera unit is placed in a square-shaped slightly raised platform on the back, with an LED flash on the side of the sensors.

This smartphone gets a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. The Poco C50 houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The Poco C50 comes with a fingerprint lock scanner on the back, which is shown to provide leather-like texture.

Poco C50, Poco C50 Price, Poco C50 launch in India, Poco India
Comment
 
 

