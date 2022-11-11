Technology News
loading

Toshiba Cuts Annual Profit Outlook After 75 Percent Plunge in Q2 Earnings

Toshiba posted an operating profit of JPY 7.5 billion (roughly Rs. XXX crore) for the July-September quarter.

By Reuters |  Updated: 11 November 2022 15:41 IST
Toshiba Cuts Annual Profit Outlook After 75 Percent Plunge in Q2 Earnings

Toshiba posted an operating profit of JPY 7.5 billion (roughly Rs. 430 crore)

Highlights
  • The chip market has been hit hard
  • Toshiba cut its full-year operating profit outlook
  • Japanese banks are cautious about financing a buyout deal

Toshiba on Friday cut its full-year operating profit outlook after a 75 percent slump in second-quarter profit - dismal results that heighten the uncertainty surrounding its prospects for a buyout deal.

The Japanese industrial conglomerate said its earnings were being hit by a slew of factors including a slump in the hard disk drive market and an appraisal loss on a drop in printer unit Toshiba's share prices.

It cut its profit forecast for the year ending in March by roughly a quarter to JPY 125 billion (roughly Rs. 7,240 crore).

Kioxia Holdings, a memory chip maker some 40 percent owned by Toshiba, has also said it would cut production by about 30 percent from in October.

The chip market has been hit hard as demand for smartphones and personal computers slides due to sharply higher inflation for many economies, geopolitical tensions and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

For the July-September quarter, Toshiba posted an operating profit of JPY 7.5 billion (roughly Rs. 430 crore). That was far short of a Refinitiv consensus estimate of JPY 36.9 billion (roughly Rs. 2,140 crore) from four analysts.

The weak earnings outlook could have implications for would-be buyers of the conglomerate, given that, according to sources, Japanese banks are cautious about financing a buyout deal.

A consortium led by private equity fund Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) submitted a bid to buy Toshiba for around $15 billion (roughly Rs. 1,21,280 crore) that lacks key commitments from banks, the Nikkei newspaper said on Monday, raising questions about whether the offer can succeed.

State-backed fund Japan Investment Corp (JIC) is also preparing a proposal. The fund has been in talks with US private equity fund Bain Capital and north Asia fund MBK Partners to form a separate consortium, sources have said.

JIP and JIC have declined to comment.

Masayoshi Hirata, Toshiba's chief financial officer, declined to comment on specifics of the sale process, saying only that it is in an "important phase".

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Toshiba
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Trailer: Avalanche Software to Reveal Showcase Tonight at 11:25pm IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 May Come With Downgraded Vibration Motor, Could Be Priced Lower Than Galaxy S22
Featured video of the day
How To Use WhatsApp Call Link

Related Stories

Toshiba Cuts Annual Profit Outlook After 75 Percent Plunge in Q2 Earnings
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Panther 2 Review: Not Even Ryan Coogler Can Save Marvel’s Phase 4
  2. Airtel Launches Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 3GB Data, 30 Days Validity
  3. Realme 10 5G Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC: Details Here
  4. Coinbase Announces Another Round of Layoffs Amid Crypto Winter
  5. Black Panther 2 Tickets Now Live in Select Cities Across India
  6. How to Identify Font in Any Image
  7. Black Panther 2 Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  8. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
#Latest Stories
  1. Battlefield 2042 Coming to EA Play, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in Time for Season 3
  2. Crypto Lender BlockFi Pauses Withdrawals Amid FTX, Alameda Research Liquidity Crisis
  3. Bitcoin Payments Being Accepted at Subway Outlets in Berlin via the Lightning Network
  4. India’s Giottus Crypto Exchange to Give ‘Proof of Reserves’, Rivals Keep Quiet
  5. OnePlus 9 Series Gets OxygenOS 13 Update Based on Android 13 in India, North America
  6. Airtel Launches New Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 3GB Data, 30 Days Validity
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 May Come With Downgraded Vibration Motor, Could Be Priced Lower Than Galaxy S22
  8. Toshiba Cuts Annual Profit Outlook After 75 Percent Plunge in Q2 Earnings
  9. Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Trailer: Avalanche Software to Reveal Showcase Tonight at 11:25pm IST
  10. Mahindra Q4 Profit Up 46 Percent as Vehicle Sales Soar 75 Percent YoY to Over 1.7 Lakh Units
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.