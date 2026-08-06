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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smart TVs From Samsung, TCL, Xiaomi and More Revealed

Buyers can also avail of eligible bank discounts and EMI offers to lower the effective purchase price further.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 August 2026 17:39 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smart TVs From Samsung, TCL, Xiaomi and More Revealed

Photo Credit: TCL

TCL's 65-inch TV will be available at Rs. 61,999

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi's 55-inch TV drops to Rs. 31,249 in the sale
  • During the sale, Samsung's 55-inch TV will retail at Rs. 41,990
  • Sony's 65-inch TV will also see a major price cut
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Amazon's Great Freedom Sale is scheduled to begin on August 7, bringing discounts across smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, wearables and other consumer electronics. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce platform has revealed prices for several smart TVs from brands including Samsung, TCL, Xiaomi, Sony and LG. The announced offers cover LED, QLED, Mini LED and Crystal 4K models in multiple screen sizes. Buyers can further reduce the effective price with eligible bank offers and exchange benefits.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Smart TV Deals Revealed

Amazon has announced discounts on several smart TVs ahead of the Great Freedom Sale. Among the highlighted offers, the 55-inch Xiaomi X 4K Smart Google LED TV will be available for Rs. 31,249, down from its listed price of Rs. 48,999.

Samsung's 55-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI TV is also confirmed to retail at Rs. 41,990 instead of Rs. 59,990 during the sale. Meanwhile, the 65-inch TCL 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV will be available for Rs. 61,999, compared with its listed price of Rs. 1,52,990.amazon sale smarttv amazon inline Amazon Great Freedom Sale

Sony's 65-inch BRAVIA 3 4K LED Google TV will see one of the biggest price cuts, dropping to Rs. 82,240 from Rs. 1,64,900. The 55-inch LG 4K webOS LED TV will also be offered at Rs. 38,490 instead of Rs. 85,990.

Amazon has also teased an offer on the 43-inch Samsung Crystal 4K Vision AI TV, although its final sale price has not yet been revealed. The teaser indicates that the TV will be available at a discounted price during the sale.

Customers can further reduce the effective purchase price by using eligible bank cards during the sale. Amazon has announced instant discounts of up to 10 percent and offers of up to Rs. 10,000 on select credit card and EMI transactions. Additional benefits include Free Delivery on the first order, Pay on Delivery and Easy Returns on eligible purchases.

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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Sale, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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