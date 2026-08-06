Amazon's Great Freedom Sale is scheduled to begin on August 7, bringing discounts across smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, wearables and other consumer electronics. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce platform has revealed prices for several smart TVs from brands including Samsung, TCL, Xiaomi, Sony and LG. The announced offers cover LED, QLED, Mini LED and Crystal 4K models in multiple screen sizes. Buyers can further reduce the effective price with eligible bank offers and exchange benefits.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Smart TV Deals Revealed

Amazon has announced discounts on several smart TVs ahead of the Great Freedom Sale. Among the highlighted offers, the 55-inch Xiaomi X 4K Smart Google LED TV will be available for Rs. 31,249, down from its listed price of Rs. 48,999.

Samsung's 55-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI TV is also confirmed to retail at Rs. 41,990 instead of Rs. 59,990 during the sale. Meanwhile, the 65-inch TCL 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV will be available for Rs. 61,999, compared with its listed price of Rs. 1,52,990.

Sony's 65-inch BRAVIA 3 4K LED Google TV will see one of the biggest price cuts, dropping to Rs. 82,240 from Rs. 1,64,900. The 55-inch LG 4K webOS LED TV will also be offered at Rs. 38,490 instead of Rs. 85,990.

Amazon has also teased an offer on the 43-inch Samsung Crystal 4K Vision AI TV, although its final sale price has not yet been revealed. The teaser indicates that the TV will be available at a discounted price during the sale.

Customers can further reduce the effective purchase price by using eligible bank cards during the sale. Amazon has announced instant discounts of up to 10 percent and offers of up to Rs. 10,000 on select credit card and EMI transactions. Additional benefits include Free Delivery on the first order, Pay on Delivery and Easy Returns on eligible purchases.