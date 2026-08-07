Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Earbuds With ANC

Amazon has rolled out the Great Freedom Sale 2026 with discounts across smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, audio products and other electronics. If you're planning to upgrade your listening experience, the ongoing sale includes attractive offers on several earbuds and neckbands with active noise cancellation. Brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme are offering price cuts, while eligible bank offers, exchange benefits and no-cost EMI options can help buyers save even more.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Earbuds With ANC Deals

From affordable ANC earbuds to premium noise-cancelling audio devices, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 includes offers across different price points. Eligible HDFC Bank credit card and EasyEMI transactions can also unlock an instant 10 percent discount, while select products are available with exchange offers and no-cost EMI plans.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is among the premium options available during the sale at an effective price of Rs. 19,499, down from Rs. 29,999. The true wireless earbuds come with adaptive ANC, enhanced two-way speakers, Bluetooth 6.1 connectivity, head gesture controls and up to 30 hours of total battery life with the charging case. The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro is another notable option, retailing at Rs. 6,499 instead of Rs. 8,999, while offering up to 55dB active noise cancellation.

Buyers looking for mid-range alternatives can consider the Oppo Enco Air 5, which is currently available for Rs. 3,099, compared to its listed price of Rs. 4,999. The earbuds support up to 52dB real-time ANC. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Core has also received a price cut and can be purchased for Rs. 2,999 instead of Rs. 9,999. It comes with Galaxy AI features and is among the most affordable Samsung earbuds available during the sale.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro is priced at Rs. 2,799, down from Rs. 3,699, and offers up to 49dB active noise cancellation. The Realme Buds Air 7 is also available for Rs. 2,999, while the OnePlus Bullets Z2 ANC neckband drops to Rs. 1,899 from Rs. 2,299 with eligible bank offers. Buyers preferring a neckband can also check out the Realme Buds Wireless 5, which is selling for Rs. 1,799 instead of Rs. 2,799 and offers up to 38 hours of playback.

Beyond earbuds and neckbands, the sale includes offers across smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, wearables and several other electronics categories. For the latest updates and deals, check out our Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 live blog.

Best ANC Earbud Deals in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.