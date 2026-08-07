Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Earbuds With ANC

From affordable ANC earbuds to premium noise-cancelling TWS wearables, Amazon's Great Freedom Sale 2026 includes offers across different price points.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 August 2026 20:29 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Earbuds With ANC

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro (pictured) drops to Rs. 19,499

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air 8 Pro offers up to 55dB ANC
  • Oppo Enco Air 5 supports up to 52dB real-time ANC
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro supports up to 49dB ANC
Advertisement

Amazon has rolled out the Great Freedom Sale 2026 with discounts across smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, audio products and other electronics. If you're planning to upgrade your listening experience, the ongoing sale includes attractive offers on several earbuds and neckbands with active noise cancellation. Brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme are offering price cuts, while eligible bank offers, exchange benefits and no-cost EMI options can help buyers save even more.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Earbuds With ANC Deals

From affordable ANC earbuds to premium noise-cancelling audio devices, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 includes offers across different price points. Eligible HDFC Bank credit card and EasyEMI transactions can also unlock an instant 10 percent discount, while select products are available with exchange offers and no-cost EMI plans.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is among the premium options available during the sale at an effective price of Rs. 19,499, down from Rs. 29,999. The true wireless earbuds come with adaptive ANC, enhanced two-way speakers, Bluetooth 6.1 connectivity, head gesture controls and up to 30 hours of total battery life with the charging case. The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro is another notable option, retailing at Rs. 6,499 instead of Rs. 8,999, while offering up to 55dB active noise cancellation.

Buyers looking for mid-range alternatives can consider the Oppo Enco Air 5, which is currently available for Rs. 3,099, compared to its listed price of Rs. 4,999. The earbuds support up to 52dB real-time ANC. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Core has also received a price cut and can be purchased for Rs. 2,999 instead of Rs. 9,999. It comes with Galaxy AI features and is among the most affordable Samsung earbuds available during the sale.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro is priced at Rs. 2,799, down from Rs. 3,699, and offers up to 49dB active noise cancellation. The Realme Buds Air 7 is also available for Rs. 2,999, while the OnePlus Bullets Z2 ANC neckband drops to Rs. 1,899 from Rs. 2,299 with eligible bank offers. Buyers preferring a neckband can also check out the Realme Buds Wireless 5, which is selling for Rs. 1,799 instead of Rs. 2,799 and offers up to 38 hours of playback.

Beyond earbuds and neckbands, the sale includes offers across smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, wearables and several other electronics categories. For the latest updates and deals, check out our Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 live blog.

Best ANC Earbud Deals in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Rs. 29,999 Rs. 19,499 Buy Here
Realme Buds Air 8 Pro Rs. 8,999 Rs. 6,499 Buy Here
Oppo Enco Air 5 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 3,099 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Rs. 9,999 Rs. 2,999 Buy Here
Realme Buds Air 7 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,999 Buy Here
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Rs. 3,699 Rs. 2,799 Buy Here
OnePlus Bullets Z2 ANC Rs. 2,299 Rs. 1,899 Buy Here
Realme Buds Wireless 5 Rs. 2,799 Rs. 1,799 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • Premium design
  • Robust, powerful sound
  • Good ANC
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • No true multipoint support
  • Many features require a Samsung phone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • IP55 Rating
  • Dual connectivity
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • No IP rating for the case
  • No lossless codec support
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Green
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Sale, ANC Earbuds, Best Earbuds Deals, True Wireless Earbuds, TWS Earbuds, Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Earbuds With ANC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Sale Day 1 Highlights: Best Smartphone, Tablet Deals
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs 80,000
  3. Google Pixel 11 Series Roundup: Everything We Know Ahead of Launch
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Premium and Flagship Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Is Free to Claim on Ubisoft Store for a Week
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Refrigerators from Haier, LG, Samsung and More Brands
  3. Samsung 200MP ISOCELL HPC Camera Sensor Announced With Better HDR and Low-Light Performance
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Design Revealed in Fresh Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. iQOO Z11 Colourways, Key Specifications Teased; Confirmed to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo Chipset
  6. Pova AI Buds Pro India Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Features, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  7. iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Launch Date Announced as Key Specifications, Features Surface Online
  8. Huawei MatePad SE 11, MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition Now Available on Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Says More Galaxy Z Flip Users Are Upgrading to Galaxy Z Fold 8
  10. Google Pixel 11 Series HiLight Feature to Reportedly Support Multiple Colours; Might Let Users Assign Colours to Callers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »