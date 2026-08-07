Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs 50,000

Amazon has kicked off the Great Freedom Sale 2026 for shoppers across India, offering discounts across smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, home appliances and other consumer electronics. If you have been planning to upgrade your home entertainment setup, the sale features attractive offers on several 55-inch smart TVs from brands including Xiaomi, Lumio, TCL, VU, LG and Samsung. In addition to discounted prices, shoppers can also avail of eligible bank offers, exchange benefits and no-cost EMI options to bring down the overall purchase cost during the sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Smart TV Deals Under Rs. 50,000

Shoppers planning to buy a new smart TV can take advantage of multiple offers during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. In addition to the discounted prices, eligible HDFC Bank credit card and EasyEMI transactions qualify for an instant 10 percent discount. Exchange benefits and no-cost EMI options are also available on select models.

The Xiaomi 55-inch 4K S Mini LED Google TV has one of the best deals with an effective sale price of Rs. 49,249, down from Rs. 89,999. It is followed by the Lumio Vision 9 55-inch 4K QD Mini LED Google TV, which is available for Rs. 45,999 instead of Rs. 81,999. The TCL 55-inch 4K LED Google TV can be purchased for Rs. 41,740, compared to its listed price of Rs. 1,07,990.

Shoppers can also consider the VU Glo Mini LED TV, which is priced at Rs. 42,740 during the sale, down from Rs. 57,000. Meanwhile, the LG 55-inch 4K webOS LED TV is available for Rs. 39,240 instead of Rs. 85,990. The Samsung 55-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI TV rounds off the list with an effective sale price of Rs. 36,990, compared to its original price of Rs. 59,990.

Shoppers can also check out discounts on smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables and other electronics during the sale. Stay updated with the latest offers by following our Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 live blog.

Best Smart TV Deals Under Rs. 50,000 in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link Xiaomi 55-inch 4K S Mini LED Google TV Rs. 89,999 Rs. 49,249 Buy Here Lumio Vision 9 55-inch 4K QD Mini LED Google TV Rs. 81,999 Rs. 45,999 Buy Here VU Glo Mini LED TV Rs. 57,000 Rs. 42,740 Buy Here TCL 55-inch 4K LED Google TV Rs. 1,07,990 Rs. 41,740 Buy Here LG 55-inch 4K webOS LED TV Rs. 85,990 Rs. 39,240 Buy Here Samsung 55-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI TV Rs. 59,990 Rs. 36,990 Buy Here

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