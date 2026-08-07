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Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Best Smartphone Deals on Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, Redmi and More

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra headlines Amazon's smartphone offers during the Great Freedom Sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 August 2026 15:07 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Best Smartphone Deals on Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, Redmi and More

S25 Ultra was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs. 1,29,999

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available starting at Rs. 89,999 on Amazon
  • Buyers can get a 10 percent discount with HDFC bank credit cards
  • Amazon Pay ICICI card users can earn unlimited cashback on purchases
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The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is finally live for all users in India. The annual Independence Day-themed sale event brings discounts on products across various categories, including smartphones, tablets, wearables, TVs, ACs, and other electronics. Shoppers can purchase devices at considerably lower rates than their usual market prices. If upgrading your smartphone has been on your wishlist, then the Amazon Great Freedom Sale is a great avenue to do so, with offers on handsets from Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, Redmi, Realme, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra headlines Amazon's smartphone offers during the Great Freedom Sale. The flagship handset is available at a starting price of Rs. 89,999, including eligible bank offers.

Read More: Keep up with all of the latest offers during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale here

For comparison, the handset was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs. 1,29,999. It sports a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Armor protection. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for Galaxy and carries a 200-megapixel quad rear camera setup. Other notable features include Galaxy AI, S Pen support, and a titanium frame.

Amazon Sale: Top Smartphone Deals

In addition to direct price cuts, buyers can take advantage of 10 percent instant discounts on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Easy EMI transactions. Customers can additionally avail of extra cashback on Amazon Pay UPI transactions, unlimited cashback using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, and interest-free EMI through Amazon Pay Later. However, shoppers are advised to go through all of the terms and conditions of the selected offer before proceeding with their purchase.

With the offers out of the way, let us take a look at some of the best smartphone deals currently available during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 89,999 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Rs. 49,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Here
OnePlus N6x Rs. 26,999 Rs. 17,499 Buy Here
iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 17,999 Buy Here
Redmi A7 Pro 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 14,499 Buy Here
Realme Narzo 100x Rs. 31,999 Rs. 19,499 Buy Here
OnePlus Nord CE6 Rs. 40,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Here
iQOO 15R (12GB + 256GB) Rs. 56,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Rs. 46,999 Rs. 25,999 Buy Here
OnePlus 13s Rs. 57,999 Rs. 47,999 Buy Here
Lava Bold N2 Rs. 9,999 Rs. 8,499 Buy Here
 
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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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