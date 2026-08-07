The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is finally live for all users in India. The annual Independence Day-themed sale event brings discounts on products across various categories, including smartphones, tablets, wearables, TVs, ACs, and other electronics. Shoppers can purchase devices at considerably lower rates than their usual market prices. If upgrading your smartphone has been on your wishlist, then the Amazon Great Freedom Sale is a great avenue to do so, with offers on handsets from Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, Redmi, Realme, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra headlines Amazon's smartphone offers during the Great Freedom Sale. The flagship handset is available at a starting price of Rs. 89,999, including eligible bank offers.

Read More: Keep up with all of the latest offers during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale here

For comparison, the handset was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs. 1,29,999. It sports a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Armor protection. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for Galaxy and carries a 200-megapixel quad rear camera setup. Other notable features include Galaxy AI, S Pen support, and a titanium frame.

Amazon Sale: Top Smartphone Deals

In addition to direct price cuts, buyers can take advantage of 10 percent instant discounts on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Easy EMI transactions. Customers can additionally avail of extra cashback on Amazon Pay UPI transactions, unlimited cashback using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, and interest-free EMI through Amazon Pay Later. However, shoppers are advised to go through all of the terms and conditions of the selected offer before proceeding with their purchase.

With the offers out of the way, let us take a look at some of the best smartphone deals currently available during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

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