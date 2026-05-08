Amazon Great Summer Sale is allowing you to maximise your savings, bringing discounts on various Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The sale event is currently live for Prime members. However, if you do not have a Prime membership, you can start adding the Samsung Galaxy handset you wish to buy to your wishlist and place the order on Saturday when the sale is live for everyone. Apart from Samsung, phones from brands like OnePlus, Redmi, Realme, iQOO, and Oppo are also available at relatively low prices. You can also purchase electronics, like smart home devices, microwaves, air conditioners, true wireless stereo (TWS), Bluetooth speakers, laptops, washing machines, and storage devices, while the sale is live.

The e-commerce giant is providing a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 9,500 with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Moreover, you can save up to Rs. 35,000 on your next handset. For reference, the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,30,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 1,39,999. Meanwhile, last year's Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available for purchase at Rs. 94,999, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 1,29,999.

Here's a list of the best Samsung Galaxy smartphones that you can buy during the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale, which will help you make an informed buying decision, allowing you to get the most for your money. The figures listed below are direct price cuts that the e-commerce platform is offering during its new sale event.

However, the sale price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra includes cashback offers, exchange bonuses, and credit card discounts. You can also check out the best deals on phones from other brands here.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Samsung Galaxy Smartphones

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.