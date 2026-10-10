Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 43-inch Smart TV Deals

Amazon's Great Indian Festival started in India with discounts on a wide range of consumer electronics. Smart televisions from leading brands are available at jaw-dropping discounts in the ongoing sale. Many 43-inch smart TV models suitable for bedrooms, smaller living rooms, and apartments are listed with up to 65 percent off. They come with 4K Ultra HD resolution, QLED panels, and Google TV platforms. Amazon has partnered with SBI to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their credit cards.

Here is a look at five 43-inch smart TVs in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

Buyers can consider smart TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony, Toshiba, Lumio, and Xiaomi, depending on their budget and preferred display technology in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026. The Samsung 43-inch Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV is listed at Rs. 28,490, down from the regular price of Rs. 39,900. The television features a 4K Ultra HD display and Samsung's Vision AI technology.

Similarly, the Samsung 2M2 Series K-43S22BM2 is available for Rs. 46,990 during the sale, down from its listed price of Rs. 59,900. The 43-inch television features a 4K Ultra HD display and Google TV.

Above the sale price, Shoppers can get up to 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card EMI transactions during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will get additional cashback offers. Buyers upgrading from older models can get additional discounts through trade-in exchange offers. They can also take advantage of coupon discounts and No Cost EMI plans.

Here is a list of the best 43-inch smart TV deals available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. The Lumio Vision 7 2026 has the lowest listed sale price in the list. The final prices could change during the sale, and shoppers should check individual Amazon product listings for applicable offers before placing the order.

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link Samsung 43 inch (108cm) Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV Rs. 39,900 Rs. 28,490 Buy Now Sony Smartchoice BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2 Rs. 59,900 Rs. 46,990 Buy Now Toshiba 108 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Rs. 44,999 Rs. 36,990 Buy Now Lumio Vision 7 2026 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV Rs. 59,999 Rs. 24,249 Buy Now Xiaomi 43-inch X Pro 4K QLED Rs. 44,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Now

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