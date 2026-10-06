Hisense has announced festive offers on its television range ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days. The two e-commerce platforms are set to kick off their main festive sales on October 8 and October 9, respectively, with discounts across electronics and other categories. Hisense will offer discounts of up to 40 percent on select TVs during the sales, along with cashback and other purchase benefits.

Hisense TV Festive Offers

Hisense said in a press release that select Hisense TVs will be available with discounts of up to 40 percent and cashback of up to Rs. 50,000. Buyers can also opt for zero down payment or no-cost EMI on eligible models, while some TVs will come with up to two years of warranty.

The offers cover the Hisense RGB MiniLED UR8S, MiniLED E8S, 4K QLED E75Q and 4K LED E6S series, along with Toshiba's MiniLED Z670SP and Mini Dimming Z570SP TVs. Notably, Hisense acquired a 95 percent stake in Toshiba Visual Solutions in 2017, giving it the right to manufacture and sell Toshiba TVs globally for 40 years.

The Hisense E8S is among the newer models included in the company's festive lineup. It debuted in India in June this year in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch variants, with prices starting at Rs. 57,990. The series uses ULED Mini-LED displays with Full Array Local Dimming and supports a 144Hz refresh rate, along with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive.

Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

The two platforms are also offering their own bank and payment discounts during the sales. Amazon's Great Indian Festival, which starts on October 8, will offer a 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit and credit cards, including credit card EMI transactions. Prime members can get an additional Rs. 250 cashback, while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can get 5 percent unlimited cashback. Amazon Pay Later users can also get 10 percent cashback on eligible EMIs.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will follow on October 9, with early access for eligible customers starting October 8. Customers using Axis Bank or ICICI Bank cards can get 10 percent off, while Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card holders can get 10 percent savings. The platform is also offering 10 percent cashback on the first transaction through Super.money, along with UPI offers through BHIM, CRED and Paytm.