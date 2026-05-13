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Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Air Conditioners From Lloyd, IFB, Daikin and More

Amazon Great Summer Sale is providing an instant discount of 10 percent with an HDFC Bank credit card.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 May 2026 14:10 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Air Conditioners From Lloyd, IFB, Daikin and More

Photo Credit: Panasonic

Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering Panasonic ACs with discounts

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Highlights
  • You can save up to Rs. 54,000 on your next split AC
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale began last week
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale is letting you avail cashback offers
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Amazon Great Summer Sale has been kicked off at the right moment, when the heat outdoors has become almost unbearable. With temperatures reaching 44 degrees Celsius, having an air conditioner (AC) in your home and office has become a necessity. To get the most for your money, the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering great deals on split and window ACs from various brands. Apart from ACs, you can also purchase smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, smart home devices, microwaves, refrigerators, true wireless stereo (TWS), Bluetooth speakers, washing machines, and storage devices at relatively low prices till the sale event is live.

If you have made up your mind about getting an AC to beat the heat, the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale is giving you an opportunity to save up to Rs. 54,000. Split and window ACs of different tonnage and energy efficiency ratings are listed on the e-commerce platform at relatively low prices. For reference, you can get a Daikin 0.8 ton split AC with a 2-Star energy efficiency rating at a discounted price of Rs. 26,490, instead of its regular price of Rs. 36,000. On top of this, you can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 9,500 with an HDFC Bank credit card.

To help you make an informed buying decision so that you can get exactly what you want while maximising your savings, we have prepared a list of the best deals on split and window ACs from reputed brands. You must note that the figures mentioned below do not include the additional 10 percent instant discount that Amazon is offering during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Hence, you can save even more by availing the bank discounts, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses. While you decide which AC you would like to buy, you can check out the top deals on refrigerators and other home appliances here.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Air Conditioners

Model List Price Sale Price Buy Now
IFB Split AC (1.5 Ton, 5-Star) Rs. 76,490 Rs. 42,490 Buy Now
Daikin Split AC (0.8 Ton, 2-Star) Rs. 36,000 Rs. 26,490 Buy Now
Sharp Split AC (1.5 Ton, 3-Star) Rs. 74,990 Rs. 30,490 Buy Now
Sharp Split AC (2 Ton, 3-Star) Rs. 96,990 Rs. 42,990 Buy Now
Sharp Split AC (1 Ton, 3-Star) Rs. 67,990 Rs. 26,990 Buy Now
Hitachi Split AC (1 Ton, 5-Star) Rs. 65,990 Rs. 36,999 Buy Now
Oakter Window AC (0.5 Ton, 1-Star) Rs. 29,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now
Lloyd Split AC (1 Ton, 3-Star) Rs. 49,990 Rs. 28,990 Buy Now
Panasonic Split AC (2 Ton, 4-Star) Rs. 79,500 Rs. 58,990 Buy Now
Hisense Split AC (1 Ton, 3-Star) Rs. 39,630 Rs. 26,990 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Day Sale, Amazon, Amazon Great Summer Day Sale Offers, Amazon Great Summer Day Sale Discounts, Lloyd, Daikin, HiSense, Sharp, IFB, Panasonic, Hitachi, Oakter
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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