LG UltraGear GX9 Series With 5K2K OLED Display Announced Ahead of CES 2025

LG's new UltraGear gaming monitor can be transitioned from a completely flat screen to a display with a 900R curvature.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 December 2024 14:34 IST
LG UltraGear GX9 Series With 5K2K OLED Display Announced Ahead of CES 2025

Photo Credit: LG

LG's new UltraGear series comprises three gaming monitors which will be unveiled at CES 2025

Highlights
  • LG UltraGear GX9 series includes a bendable 45-inch OLED model
  • The LG UltraGear 45GX950A has a curved 800R display
  • All three models will be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show 2025
LG UltraGear GX9 series was announced on Monday. The company's latest gaming monitor lineup comprises three models and will be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, which kicks off on January 7 in Las Vegas. The LG UltraGear OLED 45GX990A comes with a 45-inch flexible OLED display with a 5K resolution which can bend. As per LG, it has already secured the ‘Best of Innovation' title at the CES 2025 Innovation Awards.

Meanwhile, the company will also unveil two other gaming monitors, including one powered by its webOS platform.

LG UltraGear GX9 Series Features

According to LG, the UltraGear OLED 45GX990A is equipped with a 45-inch bendable screen with a 5K2K (5,120 x 2,160 pixels) resolution. It has a 21:9 aspect ratio which is claimed to deliver a more immersive gaming experience than standard 16:9 displays. The gaming monitor can be transitioned from a completely flat screen to a display with a 900R curvature.

Meanwhile, the LG UltraGear OLED 45GX950A model also has the same resolution and aspect ratio as the 45GX990A. But instead of a bendable display, it gets an 800R curved screen with a 125 pixels-per-inch (PPI) pixel density and RGWB subpixel layout.

As per the company, both models come equipped with second-generation dual-mode technology, offering eight customisable refresh rate and screen resolution configurations. They also support DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 technologies. The LG UltraGear 45GX990A and 45GX950A are NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified which is said to provide a smoother gameplay experience with reduced screen tearing. Additionally, both gaming monitors support the latest graphic cards and features such as variable refresh rate (VRR).

On the other hand, the LG UltraGear 39GX90SA features a 39-inch OLED display with 800R curvature and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by LG's webOS platform which is claimed to help it become an entertainment and gaming hub, enabling users to enjoy their streaming services without requiring a PC or a set-top-box. For connectivity, it gets USB Type-C ports.

Comments

Further reading: LG, LG UltraGear, gaming monitor, CES 2025
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360
LG UltraGear GX9 Series With 5K2K OLED Display Announced Ahead of CES 2025
Comment
  8. LG UltraGear GX9 Series With 5K2K OLED Display Announced Ahead of CES 2025
