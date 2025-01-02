LG unveiled its updated Gram laptops on Tuesday ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. The company says its 2025 LG Gram laptops come with on-device and cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities powered by up to Intel Core Ultra H-Series (Arrow Lake) processors. The lineup includes four models — LG Gram Pro, Gram Pro 2-in-1, Gram, and Gram Book. As per LG, its new LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 has been bestowed with the CES 2025 Innovation Award for its design and functionality.

2025 LG Gram Laptops Features and Specifications

According to LG, the 2025 LG Gram laptops are powered by the Intel Core Ultra H-Series (Arrow Lake) and the Intel Core Ultra V-Series (Lunar Lake) processors. While the former promises maximum traditional PC performance, the latter is said to be optimised for AI-driven PC experiences. The Lunar Lake models are certified by Microsoft Copilot+ and have features such as real-time video subtitle translation and AI image generation.

LG says its latest laptop lineup employs both cloud-based and on-device AI. It offers Gram chat Cloud which is powered by GPT-4o and is free of charge for the first year. As per the company, it leverages web-based datasets for detailed responses to user inquiries and integrates with personal calendar and email services. Meanwhile, the on-device AI uses a small language model (SLM) which has been derived from LG AI Research's EXAONE large language model. It comes with a new Time Travel feature which allows users to quickly revisit web pages, documents, videos and audio files.

All 2025 LG Gram laptops come equipped with support for Gram Link 2.0 which facilitates device connectivity across operating systems. Users can share content and take calls across PC and iOS and Android-based smartphones.

The new LG Gram Pro (17Z90TR)) features an Arrow Lake CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU for resource-intensive graphic design, 3D-rendering work, video editing and running the latest AAA games. Meanwhile, the Gram Pro 2-in-1 (16Z90TS) is a certified Copilot+ PC, weighing just 1.3kg, and sporting a 16-inch OLED screen. The lineup also includes the LG Gram Book (15U50T) with a 15.6-inch full-HD screen, a 720p HD webcam with privacy shutter, and expandable storage options.

All the 2025 LG Gram laptops will be launched at CES 2025, which kicks off on January 7 in Las Vegas.