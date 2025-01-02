Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • LG Gram 2025 ‘Hybrid AI’ Laptops With Intel Arrow Lake Chip, Cloud AI Services Unveiled: Features

LG Gram 2025 ‘Hybrid AI’ Laptops With Intel Arrow Lake Chip, Cloud AI Services Unveiled: Features

All laptops have support for LG Gram Link 2.0 which facilitates connectivity across operating systems.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 January 2025 11:15 IST
LG Gram 2025 ‘Hybrid AI’ Laptops With Intel Arrow Lake Chip, Cloud AI Services Unveiled: Features

Photo Credit: LG

LG's new laptop lineup comprises four new models

Highlights
  • LG Gram Pro with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 for graphic design, gaming
  • 2025 Gram laptops feature cloud and on-device AI, including GPT-4o
  • LG Gram Pro features Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 for graphic design, gaming
Advertisement

LG unveiled its updated Gram laptops on Tuesday ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. The company says its 2025 LG Gram laptops come with on-device and cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities powered by up to Intel Core Ultra H-Series (Arrow Lake) processors. The lineup includes four models — LG Gram Pro, Gram Pro 2-in-1, Gram, and Gram Book. As per LG, its new LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 has been bestowed with the CES 2025 Innovation Award for its design and functionality.

2025 LG Gram Laptops Features and Specifications

According to LG, the 2025 LG Gram laptops are powered by the Intel Core Ultra H-Series (Arrow Lake) and the Intel Core Ultra V-Series (Lunar Lake) processors. While the former promises maximum traditional PC performance, the latter is said to be optimised for AI-driven PC experiences. The Lunar Lake models are certified by Microsoft Copilot+ and have features such as real-time video subtitle translation and AI image generation.

LG says its latest laptop lineup employs both cloud-based and on-device AI. It offers Gram chat Cloud which is powered by GPT-4o and is free of charge for the first year. As per the company, it leverages web-based datasets for detailed responses to user inquiries and integrates with personal calendar and email services. Meanwhile, the on-device AI uses a small language model (SLM) which has been derived from LG AI Research's EXAONE large language model. It comes with a new Time Travel feature which allows users to quickly revisit web pages, documents, videos and audio files.

All 2025 LG Gram laptops come equipped with support for Gram Link 2.0 which facilitates device connectivity across operating systems. Users can share content and take calls across PC and iOS and Android-based smartphones.

The new LG Gram Pro (17Z90TR)) features an Arrow Lake CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU for resource-intensive graphic design, 3D-rendering work, video editing and running the latest AAA games. Meanwhile, the Gram Pro 2-in-1 (16Z90TS) is a certified Copilot+ PC, weighing just 1.3kg, and sporting a 16-inch OLED screen. The lineup also includes the LG Gram Book (15U50T) with a 15.6-inch full-HD screen, a 720p HD webcam with privacy shutter, and expandable storage options.

All the 2025 LG Gram laptops will be launched at CES 2025, which kicks off on January 7 in Las Vegas.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: LG Gram, LG gram Pro, LG Gram Book, LG Gram 2 in 1, CES 2025, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
GTA 6, Nintendo Switch 2, More Gaming Handhelds: Here's What to Expect From Gaming in 2025

Related Stories

LG Gram 2025 ‘Hybrid AI’ Laptops With Intel Arrow Lake Chip, Cloud AI Services Unveiled: Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X7 Pro 5G Battery Size, More Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Redmi 14C 5G Price in India, Chipset Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Apple's Upcoming Affordable iPhone May Not Carry the SE Moniker
  4. Facebook and Instagram Might Soon be Filled With AI Users
  5. LG Gram 2025 Laptops With Cloud-Based and On-Device AI Features Unveiled
  6. Could We Ever Retrieve Memories from a Dead Person's Brain?
  7. X Will Offer Streaming and Financial Services in 2025, Says CEO
#Latest Stories
  1. X to Offer Streaming and Financial Services in 2025 With X TV and X Money, Says CEO
  2. OpenAI’s AI Training Opt-Out Tool for Creators Not Releasing Anytime Soon: Report
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra Design Leaked; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 6,000mAh Battery
  4. Redmi 14C 5G Price in India, Chipset Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. Meta Reportedly Planning to Add ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of AI Users to Facebook, Instagram
  6. Samsung Good Lock App Tipped to Be Available in All Countries With Stable One UI 7
  7. Tesla Cybertruck Explodes Outside Trump Las Vegas Hotel, Killing Driver
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Opens 2025 Above $95,000, Majority of Altcoins See Gains
  9. Apple's Upcoming iPhone SE 4 Will Reportedly Be Called the iPhone 16E
  10. Poco X7 Pro 5G Battery Size, More Features Revealed Ahead of January 9 India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »