Nike on Tuesday announced a new performance footwear system called Nike Hybrid. As per the company, it is geared towards hybrid athletes who combine dynamic movements such as running, strength training, and functional fitness in a single workout or competition. The Nike Hybrid lineup comprises two models — Nike Hybrid RN and Nike Hybrid Fly, both of which integrate the brand's signature technologies like ReactX cushioning, Air Zoom units, and carbon-fibre Flyplate technology.

Nike Hybrid RN, Hybrid Fly Availability

The Nike Hybrid RN will be available for purchase initially in China on September 24. Its global availability is confirmed to begin on October 8. Meanwhile, the Nike Hybrid Fly is scheduled to launch globally in April 2027.

Both models will be available for purchase via Nike's official website and select retail stores across the globe, although the company has yet to announce the pricing for either of the models in its new Hybrid lineup.

Nike Hybrid RN, Hybrid Fly Features

Nike says its new Hybrid footwear system is natively developed for athletes participating in hybrid competitions. This includes activities where running is combined with strength-based stations like sled pushes, lunges, rowing, ski ergs, and other functional exercises. Instead of asking buyers to choose between running and training shoe types, it is claimed to deliver a single package of speed, cushioning, grip, and stability.

The first model in the Hybrid lineup is the Nike Hybrid Fly. It uses ZoomX foam, a full-length carbon Flyplate, and dual forefoot Air Zoom units for maximum energy return during runs. The shoe has a wider platform for improved stability during station work, race lockdown laces, sticky four-zone rubber traction, sidewall wraps for added grip, and an engineered mesh upper reinforced with zoned haptic lines for durability.

Nike claims the Hybrid Fly shoe was refined with feedback from elite hybrid athletes like Dylan Scott, who is the 2026 HYROX World Champion.

The Nike Hybrid RN is the second model in Nike's new Hybrid lineup. Unlike the Hybrid Fly, which focuses on running competition demands, this shoe is a runnable trainer for everyday hybrid training. As per the company, it leverages ReactX foam, which is paired with a forefoot Air Zoom unit for responsive cushioning and stability during lifting exercises.

The shoe also features a wide sole and X-shaped upper overlays for better foot lockdown, while the dual-rubber outsole is claimed to provide more traction across a wide range of surfaces.