How Lumio Is Challenging TV Giants With a “Speed-First” Philosophy

Lumio, the brand that's roughly a year old, is making waves across the two categories it has launched products in the last year - Smart TVs and projectors. The Vision range and Arc have done well so much so that Lumio recently won the "Best Projector Brand" in our Gadgets 360 Awards 2026. Now, the company is refreshing its line-up, and the Vision Smart TV range is the first to get an upgrade. And, the company has finally introduced a 65-inch Smart TV, which it missed bringing out last year. Gadgets 360 got a chance to speak to Raghu Reddy, CEO, Circuit House Technologies, at the Vision TV showcase in Delhi, and he walked us through Lumio's journey from a startup to a powerhouse.

On the One-Year Journey and Customer Insight

The Smart TV segment in India is one with loyal fans who have followed TV giants for years, and breaking that chain isn't easy. We wanted to understand how Lumio's first year in the TV segment has been. Raghu walked us through the entire one-year journey.

"It's been exactly a year since we launched our product. When we started, we had a very clear objective in mind. We felt that there is definitely a problem that a lot of customers face, whether they know it or not. There are people who know they have a problem, and those who don't. There is a third kind that never realises it... We felt that there was an opportunity for us to delight customers by building out products that are really fast and snappy."

On how the customer feedback has been so far, Raghu said, "Now that we've been in the market for some time, we just try to check, how's the customer response been overall... that's something that has come out very positively."

Adding some data, he said, "Roughly about 50% of our customers who bought the TV have come in from an LG, Sony, and a Samsung, and about—if I add Xiaomi to that mix—it's about a 65% number who upgraded from those TVs overall."

Understanding what could be the reason for these customers to change ship, Raghu explained, "People are upgrading for the right reasons, because they know that their TVs are not keeping up with their lifestyle. And hence, you know, Lumio is sort of coming into that picture. 75% of the customers are saying, 'Boss, I bought it because I felt that speed and performance were a challenge in my TV, and you guys are sort of enabling that entire thing.'"

On being asked about the current rough customer base for Vision Smart TVs, Raghu said, "We've actually got more than 20,000 plus customers right now. It's a small number in the overall scheme of things. But given the fact that we are playing in the, you know, upper mid premium kind of play and for a new brand to come in and actually make a mark over there, I think, you know, we've done a fairly decent job."

On Software, UI, and Android Updates

Lumio is probably among a handful of companies that actually push out OTA updates for Smart TVs. In fact, Raghu claimed that Lumio is the first brand to have upgraded its entire portfolio from Android 11 to Android 14, not just Smart TVs but also projectors.

He stressed that software is probably one reason why other TV brands are losing relevance. "I think devices were never getting the right kind of updates. And that's the common [problem]. So we said, 'Okay, can we change that?'"

On the software rollout, Raghu said, "TVs, it was—I mean, not a very common occurrence except for one or two brands. But in projectors, it's kind of unheard of. We are building this brand not for selling the product and forgetting about it, but to see how we can support them over a large part of the lifecycle overall."

"50% of our team is actually in the product and engineering team, which has been hard at work, trying to see how we improve that experience," he added.

On AI and Agentic AI

AI (artificial intelligence) has moved beyond being just a buzzword in the industry. Across devices, companies are now integrating more AI features that can be handy for consumers in day-to-day life. How is Lumio preparing for this phase? Raghu started by admitting that AI is an absurd and overused term.

He added, "You'll see a lot of AI used in keynotes, but it is just liberally applied across everything, whether it's picture, sound, etc., without realising how it has changed your life from before to now? We're not going to be talking about AI picture AI sound, because that's something... whatever is happening is happening. When you talk about agentic AI, it's supposed to do things you would have spent time doing; instead, you're letting an agent do it on your behalf. We are trying to see if you can build [AI] out in your home entertainment journey... something like that, you've not seen it from anybody else in the home entertainment brand."

"The Apple of Home Entertainment"

At Gadgets 360, we keep receiving comments and queries about various products. Lumio has emerged as a brand many of our readers have referred to as "The Apple of Home Entertainment," and we wanted to understand which other categories Lumio is exploring beyond Smart TVs and projectors.

Raghu broke down the journey and dropped a hint, "The first order of focus is building out the business in the home entertainment space. But [we] will not be limited to the two categories that we have. We are evaluating a few more categories, but I think only when we have the right problem to solve, where we can challenge convention," he said.

"Hopefully, over a period of time, if we are successful, as we continue to be successful in the home entertainment space, we will be ambitious to figure out a few more things beyond that," Raghu added.

Lumio on Thursday refreshed the Smart TV line-up in India and called the Vision 9 (2026), its most powerful and complete Smart TV to date. Built on the idea of "Fast. Fluid. Flagship." The new Vision 9 offers QD MiniLED with an EVA panel, Dolby Vision, up to 800 nits peak brightness, supreme blacks, and native 4K at 144Hz and 1080p at 240Hz refresh rates.

For sound output, it packs a 50W DGS 2.2 system with dual subwoofers and Dolby Atmos. Even the TLDR now comes with 36 new features to help you discover content easily, right from movies and TV shows. The company also teased its Project Neo, Lumio's ambitious initiative from Lumio Labs to solve the biggest conundrum: content discovery. The company also announced that all of the new Lumio Vision TVs will come with a 2-year comprehensive warranty.

The Lumio Vision 9 (2026) 65-inch variant will be available on Amazon India and Flipkart starting April 24. It is priced at Rs. 72,999 while the Lumio Vision 9 (2026) 55-inch variant will be available in May. On the other hand, the Lumio Vision 7 (2026) will be available in 43 and 55 inches for Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively.