Lumio refreshed its smart TV lineup in India with the launch of Lumio Vision 9 (2026) and Lumio Vision 7 (2026) on Thursday. The new smart TVs by the homegrown brand focus on improving performance, display quality, and content discovery. Like the 2025 variant, the Vision 9 (2026) is positioned as a flagship smart TV with a premium feature set, while the refreshed Vision 7 (2026) model targets the mid-range segment with upgrades to storage and connectivity. Both these smart TVs will be available via leading online platforms in India.

Lumio Vision 9 (2026), Vision 7 (2026) Price in India, Availability

In India, the Lumio Vision 9 (2026) is priced at Rs. 72,999 for the 65-inch variant, with an effective price (including bank offers and coupons) of Rs. 64,999. The 55-inch variant will be made available in May, while the 65-inch model will go on sale starting April 24 via Amazon and Flipkart.

Meanwhile, the Lumio Vision 7 (2026) will be available in 43-inch and 55-inch screen sizes, priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively. These models will also be sold starting April 24 through the same online platforms, with additional bank offers available on the sale date.

Lumio Vision 9 (2026) Specifications, Features

The more expensive Lumio Vision 9 (2026) models are powered by MediaTek's Pentonic 700 chipset, paired with 3GB of DDR4 RAM and faster onboard storage. The company claims up to two times performance improvement over competing TVs, resulting in smoother app switching and lag-free usage.

The TV features a QD MiniLED display with an EVA panel, with up to 800 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and wide colour gamut coverage. As per the brand, it supports native 4K at 144Hz and up to 240Hz at 1080p, along with VRR and ALLM for gaming.

For audio, the Lumio Vision 9 (2026) includes a 50W DGS 2.2 system with a hexa-driver setup, dual subwoofers, and Dolby Atmos support. The smart TV runs on Android 14 and introduces TLDR 2.0, Lumio's content discovery platform with AI-driven features such as trending lists, curated recommendations, and advanced search filters.

The brand also showcased Project Neo, which allows users to control the TV using messaging apps like WhatsApp and Instagram by sending content links or text queries. Project Neo will be rolled out to all Lumio devices later this year.

The Lumio Vision 7 (2026), meanwhile, has been upgraded with up to 64GB of storage — four times higher than its predecessor, and the company claims the built in storage is now twice as fast. It also features a satellite port that enables access to free TV channels via DD Free Dish, offering up to 540 channels.

Both Vision 9 (2026) and Vision 7 (2026) models come with a two-year warranty, according to the company.