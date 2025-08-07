Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Samsung Smart TVs Updated With Enhanced On Screen AI Search via Bixby Voice Assistant

Samsung Smart TVs Updated With Enhanced On-Screen AI Search via Bixby Voice Assistant

Samsung is currently rolling out the advanced Bixby search features for its 2025 range of smart TVs in South Korea.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 August 2025 15:32 IST
Samsung Smart TVs Updated With Enhanced On-Screen AI Search via Bixby Voice Assistant

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung smart TVs will now be able to offer information about on-screen content

Highlights
  • Samsung is currently rolling out the update in South Korea
  • For now, the rollout is limited to its 2025 Samsung smart TV range
  • The company has not announced a release date for India
Advertisement

Samsung is updating its on-screen search experience to offer a more conversational and personalised experience to its smart TV users. To make this possible, the company is releasing an advanced version of the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Bixby voice assistant, integrating it with the Samsung Vision AI ecosystem. It is currently being rolled out in South Korea, exclusively to its 2025 smart TVs, with a phased wider rollout starting soon. Users will be able to initiate conversations by pressing the mic button on their Samsung smart TV's remote.

Samsung Smart TVs to Offer Conversation-Based Search Experience

The company says that its 2025 smart TVs in South Korea are receiving an update that offers an improved on-screen search experience with Samsung Vision AI. The update brings a “more advanced” Bixby voice assistant, which is tailor-made to offer "natural, intuitive, and seamless information discovery," according to Samsung.

Users can press the mic button to start a conversation without giving a prompt or going into a menu in the smart TV. According to Samsung, the improved Bixby remembers and understands context and follow-up questions, providing a more “fluid” and conversational interaction.

Apart from searching for shows and movies, users can ask Bixby general questions as well. For example, people can ask about the height of Mount Everest, and the Samsung smart TV, with Bixby's help, will provide an answer to the query.

Additionally, a Samsung smart TV owner can also quiz Bixby about the on-screen content, as the generative AI agent can also retrieve information from what is being displayed on the screen. The new update also integrates Bixby into the Click to Search feature.

The company claims that this would make discovering shows, movies, and live TV channels easier. It will also allow users to ask about an actor, a show, and on wider range of topics, like recipes for dishes, while a user watches a cooking show.

Samsung smart TVs will now be able to detect, connect, and control appliances with Samsung SmartThings, enabled by the integration of “a more advanced” Bixby. Users can, with a voice command, turn off their different connected appliances or set the temperature of their air conditioners, directly from their TVs.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Smart TV, Bixby, AI search, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Apple Says All iPhone and Apple Watch Models Will Feature Cover Glass Manufactured in the US
Apple to Invest Additional $100 Billion in the US, Raising Total Investment to $600 Billion Over Next 4 Years

Related Stories

Samsung Smart TVs Updated With Enhanced On-Screen AI Search via Bixby Voice Assistant
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M7 Plus 5G Will Launch in India on This Date With a 7,000mAh Battery
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartphones
  3. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched in Select Markets With These Features
  4. Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale Brings Limited-Time Deals on Smart TVs
  5. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Design, Key Specifications Revealed
  6. Google Pixel 10 Series Design Leaks; Might Arrive With AI Camera Features
  7. Garmin Forerunner 970, Forerunner 570 With AMOLED Displays Debut in India
  8. Instagram Just Added These Features Inspired by Snapchat and TikTok
  9. OnePlus 15 Might Not Feature the OnePlus 13's Circular Rear Camera Module
  10. Poco M7 Plus Price Teased; Confirmed to Feature Silicon Carbon Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Smart TVs Updated With Enhanced On-Screen AI Search via Bixby Voice Assistant
  2. GPT-5 AI Models, Features and Availability Reportedly Leaked by GitHub Ahead of Launch
  3. Apple to Invest Additional $100 Billion in the US, Raising Total Investment to $600 Billion Over Next 4 Years
  4. Apple Says All iPhone and Apple Watch Models Will Feature Cover Glass Manufactured in the US
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Price, Design Briefly Revealed via Listing on Company's Website
  6. Google Search's AI Mode Is Reportedly Rolling Out to Android Tablets
  7. Poco M7 Plus 5G India Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Google Defends AI Search Features, Claims They Provide 'More Quality Clicks' as Traffic Declines
  9. Google AI Pro Plan Goes Free for a Year for Students in the US, Japan and More Countries
  10. Battlefield 6 First Open Beta Sees Players Lining Up in Thousands Ahead of Early Access
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »