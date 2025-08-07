Samsung is updating its on-screen search experience to offer a more conversational and personalised experience to its smart TV users. To make this possible, the company is releasing an advanced version of the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Bixby voice assistant, integrating it with the Samsung Vision AI ecosystem. It is currently being rolled out in South Korea, exclusively to its 2025 smart TVs, with a phased wider rollout starting soon. Users will be able to initiate conversations by pressing the mic button on their Samsung smart TV's remote.

Samsung Smart TVs to Offer Conversation-Based Search Experience

The company says that its 2025 smart TVs in South Korea are receiving an update that offers an improved on-screen search experience with Samsung Vision AI. The update brings a “more advanced” Bixby voice assistant, which is tailor-made to offer "natural, intuitive, and seamless information discovery," according to Samsung.

Users can press the mic button to start a conversation without giving a prompt or going into a menu in the smart TV. According to Samsung, the improved Bixby remembers and understands context and follow-up questions, providing a more “fluid” and conversational interaction.

Apart from searching for shows and movies, users can ask Bixby general questions as well. For example, people can ask about the height of Mount Everest, and the Samsung smart TV, with Bixby's help, will provide an answer to the query.

Additionally, a Samsung smart TV owner can also quiz Bixby about the on-screen content, as the generative AI agent can also retrieve information from what is being displayed on the screen. The new update also integrates Bixby into the Click to Search feature.

The company claims that this would make discovering shows, movies, and live TV channels easier. It will also allow users to ask about an actor, a show, and on wider range of topics, like recipes for dishes, while a user watches a cooking show.

Samsung smart TVs will now be able to detect, connect, and control appliances with Samsung SmartThings, enabled by the integration of “a more advanced” Bixby. Users can, with a voice command, turn off their different connected appliances or set the temperature of their air conditioners, directly from their TVs.