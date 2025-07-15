Technology News
  Portronics Beem 540 Smart LED Projector Launched in India WIth 4,000 Lumens Brightness: Price, Specifications

Portronics Beem 540 Smart LED Projector Launched in India WIth 4,000 Lumens Brightness: Price, Specifications

Portronics Beem 540 comes with an inbuilt telescopic stand.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 15 July 2025 18:48 IST
Photo Credit: Portronics

Portronics Beem 540 comes with a 12-month warranty

Highlights
  • Portronics Beem 540 supports up to 100-inch projection
  • It has pre-installed OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube
  • The Beem 540 LED lamp is said to offer up to 30,000 hours of battery life
Portronics Beem 540, a compact LED projector, was launched in India on Monday. It is equipped with inbuilt OTT apps and runs on Android 13. The smart projector has a native resolution of 720p and offers 4,000 lumens of brightness. The projector comes with auto-focus support, which as per the company's claim, provides sharp images. Moreover, Portronics says that the smart vertical auto keystone correction fixes any distortion caused by an odd angle. It features an inbuilt speaker, an inbuilt telescopic stand, USB, and AUX ports, and supports an "intelligent" cooling system. 

Portronics Beem 540 Price in India, Availability

Portronics Beem 540 price in India is set at Rs. 9,499, the company revealed in a press release. The projector is available in the country through the Portronics website, Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline retail stores. Additionally, the company offers a 12-month warranty for the projector.

Portronics Beem 540 Specifications, Features

The Beem 540 is said to support up to 4,000 lumens of brightness, which is claimed to offer clear images even in well-lit rooms. According to the company website, it can project displays of 62-inch at 2m, 80-inch at 2.5m, and 100-inch at 2.8m distance. Portronics claims that it supports content playback in 4K resolution with a native 720p resolution. It is equipped with pre-installed OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The system runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The Portronics Beem 540 features a telescopic stand for height and tilt adjustments. The projector supports table, wall, or ceiling mounting with an inbuilt slot. It comes equipped with an LED lamp, which is claimed to provide up to 30,000 hours of battery life. The dual-turbo cooling system offers automatic temperature control to prevent overheating and discolouration.

The Beem 540 projector features auto-focus and smart vertical auto keystone correction, that Portronics claims enables quick, distortion-free setup. It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as HDMI, USB, and AUX ports for wired connections. It carries an inbuilt 3W speaker and also supports external audio devices.

