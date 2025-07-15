Technology News
Vivo T4R 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased

The Vivo T4R 5G is claimed to be the slimmest phone in the country with a quad curved display.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 July 2025 17:46 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Vivo T4R banner ad on Flipkart shows the handset with curved edges

  • Vivo T4R 5G will be available on Flipkart’s website soon
  • Vivo T4R 5G is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity SoC
  • The alleged price of the handset was recently leaked online
Vivo has confirmed that it will soon launch the Vivo T4R 5G in India. A banner ad for the handset showcases the slim design of the handset. The phone will be available to customers via Flipkart. As per its ad, the company claims that the upcoming handset is going to be India's slimmest amongst the quad curved display phones currently available in the country. However, Vivo has neither revealed the pricing nor the exact launch date of the T4R 5G.

Vivo T4R 5G availability and expected pricing

Flipkart has uploaded a banner ad of the Vivo T4R 5G, which confirms that the handset will soon launch in India. Interested customers will be able to buy the upcoming handset via the e-commerce platform's website. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, in the banner ad, claims that the Vivo T4R 5G will be India's slimmest phone with a quad curved display, based on Counterpoint first quarter 2025 data. Apart from this, the ad also shows a silhouette of the handset, which suggests that it will feature curved edges and a relatively flat camera island at the back. The phone will be 7.39mm thick. 

Recently, the alleged pricing of the Vivo T4R 5G had leaked online. The phone is said to be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000 at launch. The company will allegedly place the handset between its Vivo T4x 5G and Vivo T4 5G smartphones, whose base storage variants have been priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively.

Vivo T4R 5G specifications (expected)

The Vivo T4R 5G will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC. It is said to also launch with IP68 + IP69 water and dust resistance ratings. For reference, the Vivo T4 5G features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, paired with a 7,300mAh battery pack that supports 90W wired fast charging. It sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It has a dual camera setup at the back, with a 50-megapixel and a 2-megapixel lens, along with a 32-megapixel lens at the front for selfies.

On the other hand, the Vivo T4x is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, coupled with a 6,500mAh battery and 44W fast charging support. It features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate. Like the Vivo T4, it also gets a dual rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. However, at the front, it gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

