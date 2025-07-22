Xiaomi 16 series may launch in China later this year. Rumours suggest that the lineup may include four models, a base Xiaomi 16, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Mini and 16 Ultra. Ahead of any confirmation from the brand, a leak has suggested the front camera details of the phone. Meanwhile, several key features of the base and 16 Pro Mini variants have been tipped as well. The Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro were unveiled in China in October 2024, while the Ultra variant joined them in February this year.

Xiaomi 16 Series May Get 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has claimed in a Weibo post that the upcoming Xiaomi 16 series will likely include 50-megapixel sensors at the front for selfies and video calls. The tipster did not specify if this would be the case for specific models or all handsets in the series.

Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini may be equipped with a large primary rear camera sensor, according to the tipster. The rumoured handset may feature a periscope shooter as well. It is expected to support wireless charging. The tipster further added that the engineering prototype Pro Mini variant has a smaller battery than the base Xiaomi 16. The company is reportedly working on improving the battery capacity of the Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini.

The tipster added that the purported standard Xiaomi 16 would possibly be a good choice for some users, since it is expected to feature a large battery, a flagship-level chipset, and a medium-sized display, thereby offering a balanced experience. The Xiaomi 16 is tipped to pack a 6,500mAh battery and three 50-megapixel sensors at the back.

Xiaomi 16 series is expected to be powered by the yet-unreleased Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. The Pro Mini and Pro variants could sport 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch displays, respectively, while the base model may likely feature a 6.5-inch screen.

An earlier leak claimed that the Xiaomi 16 Pro, as well as the Pro Mini variant, will come with periscope telephoto shooters at the back. The Xiaomi 16 Ultra is expected to include a 1-inch 50-megapixel SC5A0CS SmartSens camera.