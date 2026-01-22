Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is coming to an end in just a few hours. The annual Republic Day-themed sale event began on January 16 and is going to conclude at midnight on January 22. However, if you were busy during the past week, there is still time for you to take advantage of the last-minute deals and get your hands on all the products from your wishlist. The e-commerce giant still has good offers on smartphones, smart TVs, and home appliances.

If you're shopping for a new smartphone, then you can take a look at the OnePlus 15, which is available for Rs. 68,999, down from its list price of Rs. 76,999. In case you're looking for a big-screen TV, then there's a great deal on the Samsung 55-inch Vision AI 4K QLED TV. It is listed on the e-commerce platform for Rs. 81,900 but can be purchased at an effective sale price of Rs. 38,600.

Amazon Sale: Top Last Minute Deals

In addition to platform-based discounts, customers can avail of up to a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions. Amazon Prime subscribers are eligible for a higher 12.5 percent instant discount on the total cart value. Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI on eligible products, in case they don't want to pay the entire amount upfront.

With the offers out of the way, let us take a look at the top last-minute deals on smartphones, smart TVs, and home appliances on the last day of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.