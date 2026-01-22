Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Last Minute Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs and Home Appliances

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Last Minute Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs and Home Appliances

Amazon Prime subscribers are eligible for a higher 12.5 percent instant discount on the total cart value.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 January 2026 17:47 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Last Minute Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs and Home Appliances

Buyers can purchase the iPhone 17 Pro Max with a discount during the sale

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Last-minute deals are still available on phones, TVs, and more on Amazon
  • OnePlus 15 is discounted to Rs. 68,999 in the sale
  • SBI card users can get up to 12.5 percent instant discounts
Advertisement

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is coming to an end in just a few hours. The annual Republic Day-themed sale event began on January 16 and is going to conclude at midnight on January 22. However, if you were busy during the past week, there is still time for you to take advantage of the last-minute deals and get your hands on all the products from your wishlist. The e-commerce giant still has good offers on smartphones, smart TVs, and home appliances.

If you're shopping for a new smartphone, then you can take a look at the OnePlus 15, which is available for Rs. 68,999, down from its list price of Rs. 76,999. In case you're looking for a big-screen TV, then there's a great deal on the Samsung 55-inch Vision AI 4K QLED TV. It is listed on the e-commerce platform for Rs. 81,900 but can be purchased at an effective sale price of Rs. 38,600.

Amazon Sale: Top Last Minute Deals

In addition to platform-based discounts, customers can avail of up to a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions. Amazon Prime subscribers are eligible for a higher 12.5 percent instant discount on the total cart value. Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI on eligible products, in case they don't want to pay the entire amount upfront.

With the offers out of the way, let us take a look at the top last-minute deals on smartphones, smart TVs, and home appliances on the last day of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
iPhone 17 Pro Max Rs. 1,89,900 Rs. 1,43,150 Buy Here
OnePlus 15 Rs. 76,999 Rs. 68,999 Buy Here
OnePlus Nord 5 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 30,999 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Rs. 16,499 Rs. 12,999 Buy Here
TCL 55-inch 4K LED Google TV Rs. 77,990 Rs. 27,990 Buy Here
Xiaomi 43-inch FX 4K LED TV Rs. 37,999 Rs. 17,499 Buy Here
Samsung 55-inch Vision AI 4K QLED TV Rs. 81,900 Rs. 38,600 Buy Here
Samsung 653L Convertible 5-in-1 Refrigerator Rs. 1,21,000 Rs. 64,990 Buy Here
LG 655L Side-by-Side Refrigerator Rs. 1,19,900 Rs. 65,990 Buy Here
LG 9Kg Front Loading Washing Machine Rs. 53,990 Rs. 29,990 Buy Here
Samsung 9Kg Front Loading Washing Machine Rs. 50,990 Rs. 30,490 Buy Here

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon sale
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Robot Vacuum Cleaners
Apple Asks Delhi High Court to Stop Competition Commission of India From Seeking Its Financials

Related Stories

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Last Minute Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs and Home Appliances
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Update: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Realme Neo 8 Launched With 8,000mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Surfaces Ahead of Unpacked Event
  4. Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake, Delays 7 Games
  5. Here's When the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ Will Launch in India
  6. Top Last Minute Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs and Home Appliances
  7. iQOO 15 Ultra Design and Colourways Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. YouTube Takes on OpenAI's Sora With AI-Generated Shorts Feature
  9. Aadukalam Streaming on SunNXT: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  10. Apple Could Turn Siri Into an AI Chatbot to Rival OpenAI, Google
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Neo 8 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  2. Apple Asks Delhi High Court to Stop Competition Commission of India From Seeking Its Financials
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Last Minute Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs and Home Appliances
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Robot Vacuum Cleaners
  5. OnePlus 15T Lands on 3C Certification Database Ahead of Launch in China: Expected Specifications
  6. Crimson Desert Has Officially Gone Gold, Launch Set for March 19
  7. Acer Chromebook Spin 311, Chromebook 311 Launched With MediaTek Kompanio 540 CPU: Price, Features
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26+ Bags 3C Certification; Might Not Launch With Charging Upgrade
  9. Apple Could Turn Siri Into an AI Chatbot to Rival OpenAI, Google: Report
  10. Powerful X-Class Solar Flare Sends CME Toward Earth, Storms Possible
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »