Apple Watch Hypertension Notifications Support Expanded to Seven New Countries

Apple introduced the Hypertension Notifications feature for its smartwatches in India in December 2025.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 January 2026 13:59 IST
Apple's Hypertension Notifications are sent based on data collected from optical heart sensor

Highlights
  • Hypertension Notifications were released as part of the watchOS 26 update
  • Apple Watch Series 9 and newer models support Hypertension Notifications
  • The feature was recently released to Apple Watch users in India
Apple started rolling out the Hypertension Notifications feature to eligible Apple Watch models in September 2025 as part of the watchOS 26 update. While unveiling the new health and fitness feature, the Cupertino tech giant said that select Apple Watch models will notify users of suspected hypertension by analysing data from the optical heart sensor. The company brought the feature to Apple Watch models in India, after it was initially launched in a few regions. Now, Apple has announced that it is further expanding the availability of the Hypertension Notifications feature to seven more countries.

Apple Brings Hypertension Notifications to Seven New Countries

The Cupertino tech giant has announced that its Hypertension Notifications feature for Apple Watch models is now available in seven new countries, including Australia, Brazil, Malaysia, Colombia, Indonesia, Turkey, and South Korea. This comes soon after the company released the feature for Apple Watch users in India in December 2025, currently available on Apple Watch Series 9 and newer models and Watch Ultra 2 and later models running on watchOS 26.

While announcing the release of the Hypertension Notifications feature, Apple said that chronic high blood pressure or hypertension is one of the leading preventable causes for heart attacks, strokes, and kidney diseases, which impacts about 1.4 billion adults globally, as it remains frequently undiagnosed.

The tech giant aims to fill this gap with the Hypertension Notifications feature, which alerts users of suspected high blood pressure by measuring data from the smartwatch's optical heart sensor to analyse how a user's “blood vessels respond to the beats of the heart”.

Apple's algorithm reviews data from over 30 days in the background to send alerts when it detects “consistent” high blood pressure, offering insight into a user's health. If detected early, users can make lifestyle changes while also modifying their eating habits after consultation with their doctors.

The company said that it developed the Hypertension Notifications feature with the help of training data collected from a clinical study with over 1,00,000 participants and “advanced” machine learning.

Apple advises users to log their blood pressure for seven days using third-party equipment when they receive a hypertension notification and share the data with their doctors for a proper diagnosis.

Further reading: Apple Watch, Apple Watch Hypertension Notifications, watchOS 26, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation.
