Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 series was launched in global markets on Wednesday, alongside the Xiaomi 15T series. The new smart TV lineup is offered in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch display sizes with 4K resolution. All models feature QD-Mini LED panels with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,700 nits. The Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED lineup runs on Google TV and has a quad-core Cortex-A73 processor under the hood, paired with 3GB of RAM. They feature narrow bezels and include dual 15W speakers with Dolby Atmos and Harman AudioEFX tuning.

Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 Series Price

The Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 is priced at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for the 55-inch model. The Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 65 2026 and Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 75 2026 are priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 93,000) and EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,14,400), respectively.

All three variants of the Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 series are available in a single Dark Grey colourway.

Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 Series Specifications

Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 series is offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch displays with a 178 viewing angle. The display has 4K (2,160×3,840 pixels) resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, and 120Hz Motion Estimation Motion Compensation (MEMC).

The panels are touted to deliver 94 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and up to 1700nits peak brightness. They are claimed to deliver up to 288Hz refresh rate in the Game Boost mode. All three feature narrow bezels.

The trio supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+, and HLG. They also offer a Filmmaker mode. The Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED series ships with Google TV. They run on a quad-core Cortex-A73 processor paired with Mali-G52 MC1 GPU, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 Series

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 series features a dual speaker unit with 15W output, Dolby Atmos support and Harman AudioEFX tuning. The TV series supports Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), VRR (Variable refresh rate) and eARC (Dolby Atmos Passthrough).

All three models in the Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 lineup offer Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 and dual-band Wi-Fi. They include three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, Ethernet, Optical Digital Audio Out, 3.5mm audio jack and CI+ Slot.

The Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 series comes with a Google Assistant that allows users to control the device using voice commands. The Google Cast feature lets users cast movies and other media from their phone or tablet right to the TV. Other connectivity options on the smart TVs include Apple AirPlay and Miracast.

Including the base, the Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 75-inch model measures 1667x351x1030mm, while the 65-inch model measures 1444x330x902mm. The base 55-inch variant has 1225x330x780mm dimensions, including the base.

