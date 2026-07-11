Most smartwatches in India are offered with a magnetic charging puck. Most tech firms ship with a proprietary charging puck, which can only work with their smartwatch. However, this can be a problem for many users, as often the charging pucks become dysfunctional or lose their magnetic strength. In such cases, it is better that one opt for a smartwatch that offer USB Type-C charging support. In India, there are very few tech firms that offer this support for their wearables.

Why Should You Buy a Smartwatch With USB Type-C Charging Support

Recently, Indian tech firm boAt launched India's first smartwatches with USB Type-C charging, namely boAt Storm Call 4 and boAt Ultima Vogue 2. The two smartwatches eliminate the hassle associated with magnetic charging pucks.

You can easily charge your boAt Storm Call 4 and boAt Ultima Vogue 2 smartwatches with a USB Type-C port, without worrying about a faulty magnetic charging puck. On top of this, you can charge your boAt Storm Call 4 and boAt Ultima Vogue 2 smartwatches with the same charging cable you use for your smartphone, which offers more convenience.

Feature USB Type-C Charging Smartwatch (Winner) Magnetic Charging Smartwatch Universal Compatibility Excellent. Uses the same cable as your phone, tablet, laptop, and wireless earbuds. You only need to pack one cable for all devices. Poor. Requires a specific, proprietary charger unique to that exact watch brand or model. Convenience & Travel Maximum Convenience. If you lose or forget your cable, you can easily borrow one from a friend or buy a cheap replacement anywhere. Low Convenience. If you forget the proprietary dock while travelling, your watch becomes dead weight unless you find a speciality store or order online. E-Waste & Cost Eco-friendly & Cost-effective. Reduces the need for extra cables. Replacement cables are extremely inexpensive and widely available. High Waste & Costly. Adds to electronic waste. Replacements are often overpriced because they are brand-specific. Durability High. Type-C ports and cables are built to industry standards for thousands of insertions. Variable. Magnets can lose strength over time, and exposed pogo pins on the watch can corrode from sweat and skin oils, leading to charging failures. Charging Speed Fast & Efficient. Often supports standard fast-charging protocols easily handled by standard power bricks. Moderate. Speeds are limited by the manufacturer's proprietary design and the small surface area of the pins. Design & Water Resistance Requires a port, which usually has a rubber flap or specialised internal sealing to maintain water resistance. Allows for a completely sealed back, making high waterproof ratings easier to achieve. Ease of Connection Requires manually plugging the cable into the port, which takes a second longer but guarantees a secure connection. Snaps on effortlessly via magnets, though a slight bump can sometimes misalign it and stop the charging process.

boAt Storm Call 4

The boAt Storm Call 4 smartwatch is the most recent addition to boAt's smartwatch lineup and the fourth iteration in the well-known Storm Call series. The Indian company launched the boAt Storm Call 4 smartwatch as India's first smartwatch to feature support for USB Type-C charging. Along with this, it sports a 1.96-inch display with HD resolution, delivering up to 500 nits of brightness for better outdoor visibility. The boAt Storm Call 4 also comes with an IP68 ingress protection rating to offer dust, sweat, and water resistance. It also supports Bluetooth calling, so you can take calls from your smartwatch. In terms of health tracking features, it offers heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen level tracking, and sleep and stress monitoring, along with female wellness tracking support.

Key Specifications

Display: 1.96-inch HD display with up to 500 nits brightness

Charging: Direct USB Type-C charging

Durability: IP68 dust, sweat and water resistance

Calling: Bluetooth calling

Battery Life: Up to 12 days battery life

Sports Modes: 100+ sports modes

Health Tracking: Heart rate, SpO2, sleep and stress monitoring, female wellness tracking support

Other Features: Functional crown support, Emergency SOS

boAt Storm Call 4 Price in India

The boAt Storm Call 4 is currently available for purchase in India via boAt website, Amazon India, Flipkart, and other quick commerce platforms at Rs. 1,299.

boAt Ultima Vogue 2

Along with the boAt Storm Call 4, the Indian brand also launched the boAt Ultima Vogue 2 smartwatch and will be available to purchase by this month's end. It is equipped with a large 1.96-inch AMOLED display, with up to 1000 nits of brightness, which lets users operate the smartwatch even under direct sunlight. The boAt Ultima Vogue 2 also supports direct USB Type-C charging, making it India's first AMOLED smartwatch with Type-C charging support. It offers the same health tracking features as the Storm Call 4, including heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen level tracking, and sleep and stress monitoring, along with female wellness tracking support. The smartwatch also offers more than 100 sports modes to track all your outdoor and physical activities.

Key Specifications

Display: 1.96-inch AMOLED display with up to 1000 nits of brightness

Charging: Direct USB Type-C charging

Durability: IP68 dust, sweat, and water resistance

Calling: Bluetooth calling

Battery Life: Up to 10 days of battery life

Sports Modes: 100+ sports modes

Health Tracking: Heart rate, SpO2, sleep and stress monitoring, female wellness tracking

Other Features: Metallic frame design, Emergency SOS

boAt Ultima Vogue 2 Price in India

The boAt Ultima Vogue 2 will soon be available in India on boAt website, Amazon India, Flipkart, and other quick commerce platforms at Rs. 2,799.

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