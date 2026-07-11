Are you looking for a decent smartwatch with all the latest features that can go with all your outfits on a budget of Rs. 5,000? If yes, then there are many choices from top brands in India that offer considerably more than basic smartwatch features. Most of the models now available in the market offer innovative health and fitness tracking features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, temperature tracking, and some even come with integrated breathing modes, Bluetooth calling support, vibrant AMOLED displays, and IP68-rated water and dust resistance. To make your search easier, here we have listed some of the best perfect affordable wearables suitable for women buyers with a stylish build and advanced features.

Rank Product Name Key Features Price Best Use Case Availability 1 boAt Chrome Iris AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, SpO2 & sleep tracking, IP68 Rs. 3,499 Everyday wear with calling on the go Metal Gold, Rose Pink, Velvet Wine, Silk Skin, Frosted Sky 2 Fastrack Noir Pro 100+ sports modes, Bluetooth calling, stress monitoring, IP68 Rs. 4,999 Fitness enthusiasts who want variety Mesh Black, Rose Gold, Silver Mesh 3 boAt Chrome Ivory 1.70" large display, menstrual/ovulation tracking, metallic dial Rs. 4,999 Women wanting a bigger screen and cycle tracking Pearl Glow, Rose Gold, Silver Charm Edition, Twilight Purple 4 Pebble Eve Stainless steel strap, magnetic charging, female health monitoring Rs. 2,299 Budget buyers wanting a premium look Classic Gold, Classic Black, Classic Silver 5 Noise Diva Leather/metallic strap options, calorie tracking, NoiseFit app Rs. 2,999 Style-focused buyers on a budget Gold Link, Black Link, Rose Pink

boAt Chrome Iris

boAt Chrome Iris is a perfect option that brings a mix of features, design and vibrant colour options to the table. It has a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with support for the Always-On Display feature. The display is touted to deliver up to 1000 nits of peak brightness. This wearable provides heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and sleep tracking. It also offers breathing modes and tracks different metrics like steps, calories, and menstrual cycle tracking. The wearable supports multiple sports modes and has cloud-based watch faces.

You will also get basic smartwatch features in the boAt Chrome Iris. It carries a 180mAh battery that is advertised to offer up to five days of battery life, along with a power-saving mode. The wearable has Bluetooth calling support and has an IP68-rated build for water and dust resistance.

boAt Chrome Iris Key Specifications

1.32-inch AMOLED display

1000 Nits brightness

Ultra-slim 8mm thin Metal Design

Up to 5 days battery life

IP68

Comprehensive health & wellness tracking

boAt Chrome Iris Price in India

The boAt Chrome Iris is priced at Rs. 3,499 in India. You can get it in Metal Gold, Rose Pink, Velvet Wine, Silk Skin, and Frosted Sky colour options.

Fastrack Noir Pro

Fastrack Noir Pro is another model designed for women shoppers with a 1.18-inch AMOLED display with 390x390 pixel resolution and 1000 nits brightness. This model also offers a Bluetooth calling feature that lets wearers to make and receive calls directly from the smartwatch.

The Fastrack Noir Pro offers more than 100 sports modes. It has heart rate monitoring, SpO2, and sleep tracking. This smartwatch is designed to monitor your stress levels as well. Additional features include women's health tracking and guided breathing exercises. The watch is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. It is claimed to deliver up to five days of battery life on a single charge.

Fastrack Noir Pro Key Specifications

An 1.18-inch AMOLED display

Bluetooth calling feature

Heart rate monitoring, SpO2, sleep tracking,

Women's health tracking and guided breathing exercises.

IP68-rated for dust and water resistance

Fastrack Noir Pro Price in India

Fastrack Noir Pro costs Rs. 4,999 in India. It is available in Mesh Black, Rose Gold, and Silver Mesh colours.

boAt Chrome Ivory

The Chrome Ivory is another solid smartwatch from boAt, co-designed with GIVA. It is an industry-first 1.70-inch square-dial smartwatch for women, with an AMOLED display offering 1000 nits of brightness and Always-On Display support. This model has an IP68-rated build and a metallic dial. Wearers will receive reminders for upcoming menstrual dates and ovulation stages along with the paired app.

The smartwatch offers heart rate tracking and blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring. It can also track sleep quality and stress levels. Chrome Ivory offers multiple sports modes like walking, running, cycling, skipping, yoga, dancing, and fitness, as well as badminton, basketball, football, tennis, golf, rugby, and baseball. It has multiple watch face options and has a 210mAh battery that is advertised to last up to five days on a single charge.

boAt Chrome Ivory Key Specifications

1.70-inch AMOLED Display

1000 nits

Metallic Build

IP68

Female wellness tracking

boAt Chrome Ivory Price in India

The boAt Chrome Ivory costs Rs. 4,999. It is offered in Pearl Glow, Rose Gold, Silver Charm Edition and Twilight Purple colours.

Pebble Eve

The Pebble Eve has a 1.19-inch AMOLED HD display with a metal alloy dial and a stainless steel strap. You will get Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity in this model. It has an IP67-rated build. Other features are heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, female health monitoring, and multiple sports modes. Besides health tracking, the wearable will show you SMS and social media notifications. There are multiple watch faces, and it is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The Pebble Eve features a 260mAh battery that is advertised to deliver up to three days of battery life with the Always-On Display (AOD) turned off. The smartwatch supports charging via a magnetic charger.

Pebble Eve Key Specifications

1.19-inch AMOLED HD display

Heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking

Female health monitoring

A 260mAh battery

Pebble Eve Price in India

The Pebble Eve costs Rs. 2,299. You can get it in Classic Gold, Classic Black and Classic Silver shades.

Noise Diva

The Noise Diva smartwatch features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with Always-On Display (AOD) support. It is available with metallic and leather strap options and has a 230mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to four days of battery life on a single charge.

For fitness, the Noise Diva offers heart rate monitoring, SpO2 (blood oxygen) tracking, activity tracking, and calorie tracking. It also supports smartphone notifications and works with the NoiseFit Focus app. Users can access additional watch faces and customise their smartwatch features through the paired app.

Noise Diva Key Specifications

1.1-inch AMOLED display

230mAh battery

Heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking

Noise Diva Price in India

The Noise Diva is priced at Rs. 2,999. It is offered in Gold Link, Black Link and Rose Pink colourways.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which is the best affordable smartwatch for women under Rs. 5,000?

The boAt Chrome Iris is a strong pick at Rs. 3,499, offering an AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, and menstrual cycle tracking, making it one of the most feature-rich options in this price range.

2. Which smartwatch is best for women who want a bigger display?

The boAt Chrome Ivory stands out with its 1.70-inch AMOLED display, an industry-first square-dial design for women, co-designed with GIVA.

3. Is there a smartwatch under Rs. 5,000 with Bluetooth calling support?

Yes, both the boAt Chrome Iris and Fastrack Noir Pro offer Bluetooth calling, letting users make and receive calls directly from the watch.

4. Which smartwatch offers the best battery life in this price range?

Most models here, including the boAt Chrome Iris, Fastrack Noir Pro, and boAt Chrome Ivory, claim up to five days of battery life on a single charge.

5. What is the most budget-friendly smartwatch for women?

The Pebble Eve, priced at Rs. 2,299, is the most affordable option, featuring a stainless steel strap and female health monitoring.

6. Which smartwatch is best suited for fitness and sports tracking?

The Fastrack Noir Pro leads here with over 100 sports modes, along with heart rate, SpO2, and stress monitoring.

7. Are there smartwatches with dedicated menstrual or ovulation tracking?

Yes, the boAt Chrome Iris and boAt Chrome Ivory both offer menstrual cycle tracking, with the Chrome Ivory also providing ovulation stage reminders through its paired app.

8. Which smartwatch has the best build quality or premium look on a budget?

The boAt Chrome Ivory offers a metallic dial and large display for a premium feel, while the Pebble Eve provides a stainless steel strap at a lower price point.

9. Is water and dust resistance available in budget smartwatches for women?

Yes, most models including the boAt Chrome Iris, Fastrack Noir Pro, and boAt Chrome Ivory come with an IP68-rated build for water and dust resistance.

10. Which smartwatch is best for everyday use with style options?

The Noise Diva offers metallic and leather strap options along with essential health tracking, making it a stylish daily-wear choice on a budget.

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