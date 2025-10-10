Technology News
Samsung Galaxy XR ‘Project Moohan’ Headset Leaked Renders Hint at Design, Key Features

Samsung Galaxy XR headset, codenamed ‘Project Moohan’, will reportedly launch on October 21.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 October 2025 12:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy XR 'Project Moohan' Headset Leaked Renders Hint at Design, Key Features

Samsung Galaxy XR headsets have been codenamed Project Moohan

Highlights
  • Samsung’s VR headset has been codenamed ‘Project Moohan’
  • Samsung Galaxy XR headset could feature an external battery pack
  • It might sport an Apple Vision Pro-like headband
Samsung's Galaxy XR headset, codenamed ‘Project Moohan', is reportedly set to launch on October 21. Recently, the anticipated pricing of the Project Moohan headset in South Korea leaked online. While the tech giant has showcased its upcoming wearable in the past, very little is known about its specifications, features, and other details regarding its design. A publication has now leaked various renders of the Project Moohan headset, giving us a close look at its design, specifications, and features.

Samsung Galaxy XR 'Project Moohan' Headset: Design, Features (Expected)

Android Headlines has leaked renders of the South Korea-based tech giant's first VR headset, codenamed ‘Project Moohan', along with its key specifications, user interface, and other features. The purported Galaxy XR is shown with an external battery pack, which is attached via a charging puck to the left side band.

The images show the Samsung Galaxy XR ‘Project Moohan' headsets with two lenses on the inside, which could allow wearers to see their surroundings with the superimposed augmented reality (AR) elements. Around the lenses, a foam padding is also visible. The headband might help in weight distribution. Moreover, the Galaxy XR headset is said to weigh about 545g.

samsung galaxy xr project moohan inline Samsung Galaxy XR Project Moohan Headsets

Samsung Galaxy XR 'Project Moohan' headsets might feature a headband
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

On the inside, the Samsung Galaxy XR ‘Project Moohan' headsets could sport a detachable light shield, which might stop excess light from reaching a user's eyes. Speakers appear on either side. On the outside of its right band, a touchpad could be placed. Wearer will reportedly be able to long-press the button to recentre content or double-tap to toggle between VR mode and pass-through mode.

The top of the headsets could feature volume controls and a “Top Button”, which might allow people to activate the Launcher and Google's Gemini AI. Whereas the bottom might be equipped with a suite of hand-tracking sensors, air vents for thermals, and microphones.

samsung galaxy xr project moohan 2 inline Samsung Galaxy XR Project Moohan Headsets

Samsung Galaxy XR 'Project Moohan' headsets could weigh about 545g
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

Coming to its specifications, the Samsung Galaxy XR headsets could be powered by a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset. The SoC is said to deliver 4.3K resolution images per lens. It could offer 15 percent better GPU performance and 20 percent higher CPU frequency. The chip is said to be more capable of running spatial audio, gestures, AI, and tracking.

Moreover, the rumoured Samsung VR headsets will reportedly run One UI XR out of the box. The design of One UI XR has also been shared. The user interface is said to support most daily use, social media, and video streaming apps. It could also offer a new native Gallery app.

The Samsung Galaxy XR will reportedly sport 4K resolution micro-OLED displays with 4,032ppi pixel density and 29 million pixels. It is said to feature sensors on the front and on the bottom for hand tracking. While the sensors on the inside might support eye tracking. It is also said to be equipped with four cameras for tracking eye movement with the help of infrared LEDs and AI. The wearable might also support voice controls, thanks to the microphones placed on the bottom.

On top of this, the Samsung Galaxy XR headsets might offer 2.5 hours of video playback and 2 hours of general use battery backup. Samsung will reportedly also bundle a pair of controllers with the Galaxy XR headsets. The controllers are said to feature six DoF, along with analog sticks. They will be able to track a user's movements in a three-dimensional environment.

The Samsung Galaxy XR headsets were initially expected to debut on September 29. However, it was recently reported that its launch has now been postponed to October 21. The company reportedly took the step due to an “internal marketing strategy” coordination and quality assurance. The tech firm could be planning to ship about 1,00,000 units of its first VR headsets. Samsung could price the Project Moohan XR headset between KRW 2.5 million (roughly Rs. 1,56,000) and KRW 4 million (about Rs. 2,50,000).

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Patent Hints at Presence of Three Batteries, Triple Outer Camera Setup
Gemini at Work 2025: Google Introduces Gemini Enterprise to Bring Agentic AI Across Workflows

