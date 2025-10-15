Technology News
Samsung Announces Galaxy Event for October 21; Project Moohan XR Headset to Debut

Samsung says Project Moohan is the first product built natively for the open and scalable Android XR platform.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 October 2025 11:16 IST
Samsung Announces Galaxy Event for October 21; Project Moohan XR Headset to Debut

Samsung showcased Project Moohan at MWC 2025

Highlights
  • Samsung will launch Project Moohan at the Galaxy event on October 21
  • It features eye-tracking, passthrough, and multimodal input controls
  • The headset runs on Android XR and is built for VR, and AI experiences
Samsung on Wednesday announced the date of its next Galaxy hardware launch event. The South Korean tech conglomerate will unveil a new category of artificial intelligence (AI)-native devices, with its long-awaited Project Moohan at the forefront. It is Samsung's first extended reality (XR) headset, which was first announced at a Galaxy event in 2024. While specifications remain under wraps, Project Moohan is teased to support multimodal AI capabilities and run on Android XR — Google's new platform that is designed with support for features that rely on AR, VR, and AI.

Samsung Galaxy Event: Date, Where to Watch

The next Samsung Galaxy Event will be held on October 21. It will take place at 10pm ET (7:30am IST the next day, if you're in India). As per the company, it will be livestreamed on Samsung Newsroom and the Samsung YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy Event: Expected Announcements

In a newsroom post, Samsung announced that it will launch AI-native devices at its upcoming Galaxy event. The highlight of the evening is expected to be Project Moohan. As per the company, it is the first product built natively for the open and scalable Android XR platform, developed by Google.

The XR headset is confirmed to sport “state-of-the-art” displays, offer passthrough capabilities, and support multi-modal input. It is also confirmed to support eye-tracking capabilities, leveraging a network of LEDs and infrared cameras that project invisible light patterns onto each eye, enabling the wearer to select elements just by looking at them.

Users may be able to control the XR headset using speech and hand gestures. Since it runs on Android XR OS, it may support several of its features, such as Circle to Search with gesture support, web browsing via Google Chrome, immersive views using Google Maps, and live translation of text seen within the wearer's point of view.

Apart from this, there is also likely to be Gemini AI assistant and apps optimised to run on a large, virtual display. As per leaks, the headset could weigh about 545g, which is almost at par with the Apple headset.

Project Moohan, notably, is just a codename and the final build of the XR headset may launch with a different moniker. The company previously showcased it at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona earlier this year. It sports a design similar to the Apple Vision Pro.

Apart from Project Moohan, Samsung could also unveil a new pair of smart glasses, which was previously teased at a Galaxy event in January.

