Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Launching Today: Know Price, Features, and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy XR headset could be powered by a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 October 2025 00:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy XR headsets have been codenamed Project Moohan

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy XR headset might feature two lenses on the inside
  • Samsung Galaxy XR headset could feature an external battery pack
  • The company has yet to reveal pricing details
Samsung Galaxy XR headset, codenamed Project Moohan, will be launched in a few hours as the South Korean tech giant's first extended reality (XR) headset. The company has already showcased the headset on multiple occasions, revealing its design. However, we still know very little about its specifications, features, and pricing. Various reports have shared details about the upcoming Galaxy XR headset, hinting at its hardware and software features. Recently, several renders and specifications of Samsung's first XR headset surfaced online, suggesting that it might sport two lenses, multiple hand and eye tracking sensors, and a headband for added support.

Here's everything that Samsung has confirmed about the upcoming Galaxy XR headset, as well as all the most important leaks and rumours, that you should know ahead of its much-anticipated launch.

Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Price, Colourways (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy XR headset is scheduled to launch today at 7:30am IST during the company's next Galaxy event. People can either watch the livestream on YouTube (embedded below) or on the South Korean tech giant's website. The price of the Samsung Galaxy XR headset will reportedly be set between KRW 2.5 million (roughly Rs. 1,54,000) and KRW 4 million (about Rs. 2,46,000).

Meanwhile, other reports indicate that it could also be priced between $1,800 (about Rs. 1,59,000) and $2,900 (roughly Rs. 2,55,000). Moreover, the tech giant is said to be planning to ship about 1 lakh units of the wearable device. The Samsung Galaxy XR headset could be offered in a silver or a grey colourway.

Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy XR headset will run on Android XR, Google's new OS for XR devices. It might support popular apps for social media and video streaming. Additionally, the user interface could offer a new native Gallery app designed for the upcoming VR headset.

It could be powered by a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, which could deliver 4.3K resolution images per lens. It is said to offer 15 percent improved GPU performance and 20 percent higher CPU frequency. The Samsung Galaxy XR headset's SoC might be more capable of running spatial audio, gestures, AI, and tracking.

The Samsung Galaxy XR is expected to sport 4K resolution micro-OLED displays with 29 million pixels and a 4,032 ppi pixel density. The upcoming headset might also feature sensors on the front and on the bottom for hand tracking for gesture controls. It could support VR and pass-through modes and Google's Gemini AI assistant.

On the inside, it might feature two lenses to allow wearers to view the environment with augmented reality (AR) elements superimposed on top of them. The Samsung Galaxy XR headset is said to also sport a detachable light shield to restrict excess light from outside reaching the user's eyes for a more immersive experience. It could also ship with foam padding around the lenses for comfort.

It is believed to support eye tracking, thanks to the four cameras and infrared LEDs, coupled with AI processing. The wearable might also support voice controls with the help of its dedicated microphone setup. In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy XR headset will resemble the Apple Vision Pro, which ships with a headband for support and weight distribution. The Galaxy XR headset will reportedly weigh about 545g.

Samsung will reportedly couple the Galaxy XR headset with an external battery pack. It could be attached via a charging puck located on the left portion of the headband. It might power the headset for 2.5 hours of video playback and 2 hours of general use. The South Korean tech giant could also bundle a pair of controllers inside the Galaxy XR headset' box.

Samsung Project Moohan, Samsung Galaxy XR Headset, Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Specifications, Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Design, Project Moohan, Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Price, Project Moohan Launch, Extended Reality, XR, Headsets, Wearables, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
