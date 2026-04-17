Vivo X300 Ultra was first showcased to the public during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, in Spain. Later, the flagship phone was launched in China, along with the new Vivo X300s. The tech firm has been teasing the global launch of the Ultra model for a while. Now, the company has confirmed that the Vivo X300 Ultra will be launched in India soon. The handset will be accompanied by the Vivo X300 FE. The company has also revealed the design of the phone, which is identical to its Chinese counterpart. The upcoming Vivo X300 Ultra is confirmed to boast a circular rear camera unit. It will also support Vivo's new external telephoto converter kit.

Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE to Launch Soon in India

Dedicated microsites for the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE are now visible on the company's website in India, confirming that the two phones will be launched in India soon. A landing page is also live on Flipkart, confirming their availability in the country via the e-commerce platform. The two phones are shown to feature the same design as their Chinese counterparts.

The upcoming flagship Vivo X300 Ultra is shown to support Vivo's external telephoto converter kit. Both phones will be launched in India with Zeiss-tuned rear camera systems. While the Vivo X300 Ultra appears with a round camera module, the Vivo X300 FE is shown to feature a horizontal pill-shaped camera island on the back. Additionally, the two Vivo X300 models have been teased to boast triple rear camera units. The FE model will be offered in India in at least a green colour option.

This comes weeks after the Vivo X300 Ultra was launched in China on March 30, at a starting price of CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 95,900) for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB options arrived at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 1,02,700), CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,09,600), and CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,23,300), respectively. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's flagship 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with a 6,600mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Vivo X300 FE was launched in Russia on March 4 at a starting price of RUB 60,124 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for the base configuration, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. To recap, the handset is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, paired with a 6,500mAh battery.

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