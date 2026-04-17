Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE India Launch and Design Teased: Expected Specifications, Features

Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE India Launch and Design Teased: Expected Specifications, Features

Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE will go on sale in India via Flipkart and the Vivo India online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2026 12:15 IST
Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE India Launch and Design Teased: Expected Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 Ultra was recently launched in China

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo X300 Ultra will support an external telephoto converter kit
  • Vivo X300 FE will feature a triple rear camera unit
  • Both phones will boast Zeiss-tuned camera systems
Advertisement

Vivo X300 Ultra was first showcased to the public during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, in Spain. Later, the flagship phone was launched in China, along with the new Vivo X300s. The tech firm has been teasing the global launch of the Ultra model for a while. Now, the company has confirmed that the Vivo X300 Ultra will be launched in India soon. The handset will be accompanied by the Vivo X300 FE. The company has also revealed the design of the phone, which is identical to its Chinese counterpart. The upcoming Vivo X300 Ultra is confirmed to boast a circular rear camera unit. It will also support Vivo's new external telephoto converter kit.

Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE to Launch Soon in India

Dedicated microsites for the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE are now visible on the company's website in India, confirming that the two phones will be launched in India soon. A landing page is also live on Flipkart, confirming their availability in the country via the e-commerce platform. The two phones are shown to feature the same design as their Chinese counterparts.

The upcoming flagship Vivo X300 Ultra is shown to support Vivo's external telephoto converter kit. Both phones will be launched in India with Zeiss-tuned rear camera systems. While the Vivo X300 Ultra appears with a round camera module, the Vivo X300 FE is shown to feature a horizontal pill-shaped camera island on the back. Additionally, the two Vivo X300 models have been teased to boast triple rear camera units. The FE model will be offered in India in at least a green colour option.

This comes weeks after the Vivo X300 Ultra was launched in China on March 30, at a starting price of CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 95,900) for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB options arrived at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 1,02,700), CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,09,600), and CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,23,300), respectively. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's flagship 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with a 6,600mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Vivo X300 FE was launched in Russia on March 4 at a starting price of RUB 60,124 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for the base configuration, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. To recap, the handset is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, paired with a 6,500mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X300 FE

Vivo X300 FE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.31-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE, Vivo, Vivo X300 Ultra India Launch, Vivo X300 FE India Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Tipped to Debut With UFS 5.0 Storage, But Only Select Models Might Get Upgraded
Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro Launched With 1.32-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 20-Day Battery Life: Price, Features

Related Stories

Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE India Launch and Design Teased: Expected Specifications, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week (April 13 - April 19): Toaster, Matka King, Assi, and More
  2. DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Debuts With 1-inch CMOS Sensor, Improved Stabilisation
  3. Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  4. Best Mobiles Under Rs. 40,000 in India
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Appears on Geekbench With This MediaTek Chip
  6. Anthropic's New Claude Opus 4.7 Model Is Still Less Capable Than Claude Mythos
  7. OnePlus Pad 4 to Launch in India With a 13,380mAh Battery on This Date
  8. Huawei Watch Fit 5, Watch Fit 5 Pro Price, Specifications Leaked
  9. Intel Launches Core Series 3 Processors With Up to 40 TOPS AI Compute
  10. Samsung Galaxy A27 Renders Hint at This Notable Change to Its Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro Launched With 1.32-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 20-Day Battery Life: Price, Features
  2. Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE India Launch and Design Teased: Expected Specifications, Features
  3. Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Tipped to Debut With UFS 5.0 Storage, But Only Select Models Might Get Upgraded
  4. Anthropic Releases Claude Opus 4.7 AI Model, Calls It Less Advanced Than Claude Mythos
  5. 4A Games Reveal Metro 2039 With New Protagonist and the Series' Darkest Story Yet; Launch Set for Winter 2026
  6. Ala Chere Seetha Ramuni Chentaku Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch, Plot, Cast, and More
  7. OnePlus Employees in Europe Preparing to Leave as Firm Reviews Regional Roadmap: Report
  8. Google Chrome Gets AI Mode Update With Side-by-Side Browsing, Contextual Search Tools
  9. Apple Marketing Chief for Watch, AirPods, Home and Health Retires After 31 Years
  10. Huawei Watch Fit 5, Watch Fit 5 Pro Price and Features Leak Online Ahead of Anticipated Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »