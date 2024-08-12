Technology News
English Edition

Apple Smart Glasses, Cheaper Vision Pro Reportedly in Apple’s Roadmap

A cheaper version of the Apple Vision Pro headset could reportedly be launched next year.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 August 2024 16:48 IST
Apple Smart Glasses, Cheaper Vision Pro Reportedly in Apple’s Roadmap

Photo Credit: Apple

The Apple Smart Glasses will reportedly be AR-only glasses similar to Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Highlights
  • Apple is reportedly experimenting with the idea of Smart Glasses
  • Apple Smart Glasses are said to arrive without displays
  • Apple is said to be working on Vision Pro 2 which could arrive in 2026
Advertisement

Apple Smart Glasses and a more affordable Vision Pro are reportedly in the company's product roadmap and could arrive some time in the future. As per a report, the company might introduce a cheaper version of the Apple Vision Pro as soon as next year. The device might get less features than the existing mixed-reality headset. On the other hand, the smart glasses are said to still be in experimental phase and might not be unveiled for a few years.

Apple Smart Glasses, Cheaper Vision Pro Leaks

In his Power On newsletter FAQ (via 9to5Mac), Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlighted that the Cupertino-based tech giant is still committed to its headset-focused product expansion despite the challenges with the Apple Vision Pro. The company is reportedly now planning to introduce two new devices, one of which might be introduced as soon as next year.

According to Gurman, a stripped-down version of the headset with a limited number of features could get a 2025 launch date. This is not the first time he has mentioned this Vision Pro variant. In June, a report highlighted that the cheaper Vision Pro could be priced between $1.500 (roughly Rs. 125,900) and $2,000 (roughly Rs. 167,900).

However, what Apple could do to bring down the price of the device is not known. Some rumours have claimed that some sensors and cameras could be removed. Cheaper material could also be used to build the device.

Apple Smart Glasses, an augmented reality-focused glasses similar to the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses is also reported to be in the tech giant's roadmap. These were reported on first in February when Gurman said that technical challenges resulted in the device's development being halted.

But now, he claims that the company is still committed to the AR glasses and might introduce them some time in the future. A launch timeline was not shared but last month, a report claimed that it could be introduced in 2027.

As per a previous report, the second generation of the Vision Pro is also in the works. It is said to get multiple new upgrades such as a faster processor and improvements to the external cameras. Apple is also reportedly finding ways to make the mixed reality headset lighter and more comfortable to wear for longer hours.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Smart Glasses, Apple Vision Pro, Apple, Mixed reality headset, Augmented reality, Virtual reality, AR, VR
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
The Witcher 4 Will Feature Geralt of Rivia, but Not as the Protagonist, Voice Actor Says

Related Stories

Apple Smart Glasses, Cheaper Vision Pro Reportedly in Apple’s Roadmap
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Review
  2. Google Pixel 9 Series Could Be Available at Croma and More Offline Stores
  3. Realme C63 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G Goes Official in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Leak Suggests Familiar Design, Triple Rear Cameras
  5. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Review: Netflix Sequel Fails to Live Up to First Film
  6. Oppo F27 5G India Launch Teased; Design Tipped Through Live Images
  7. BSNL Introduces New OTA Platform for Easy SIM Swapping Across India
  8. iPhone SE 4 Could Arrive With Apple Intelligence Features at Launch
  9. Realme 13 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon With These Alleged Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A3X 4G Global Variant's Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 4G SoC
  2. Realme Teases 320W SuperSonic Charging Capability Ahead of August 14 Showcase in China
  3. YouTube Music Will Reportedly Soon Let Users Share Their ‘Personal Radio’
  4. Infinix Xpad Confirmed to Offer 11-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC​​​​​​​; Price Leaked
  5. Take-Two CEO Says Call of Duty Will Help Grow Xbox Game Pass 'For a Period of Time': Report
  6. Realme P2 Pro Storage, Colour Options, Other Details Leaked: Expected Specifications
  7. iQOO Z9s Series Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Confirmed for iQOO Z9s Pro
  8. Sennheiser HD 620S Headphones With Closed Back Design Launched in India
  9. Samsung to Collaborate with Illuvium to Transform TVs into Web3-Enabled Digital Hubs
  10. Realme 13 Series Launch in India Confirmed Via Teaser: Expected Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »