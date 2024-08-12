Apple Smart Glasses and a more affordable Vision Pro are reportedly in the company's product roadmap and could arrive some time in the future. As per a report, the company might introduce a cheaper version of the Apple Vision Pro as soon as next year. The device might get less features than the existing mixed-reality headset. On the other hand, the smart glasses are said to still be in experimental phase and might not be unveiled for a few years.

Apple Smart Glasses, Cheaper Vision Pro Leaks

In his Power On newsletter FAQ (via 9to5Mac), Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlighted that the Cupertino-based tech giant is still committed to its headset-focused product expansion despite the challenges with the Apple Vision Pro. The company is reportedly now planning to introduce two new devices, one of which might be introduced as soon as next year.

According to Gurman, a stripped-down version of the headset with a limited number of features could get a 2025 launch date. This is not the first time he has mentioned this Vision Pro variant. In June, a report highlighted that the cheaper Vision Pro could be priced between $1.500 (roughly Rs. 125,900) and $2,000 (roughly Rs. 167,900).

However, what Apple could do to bring down the price of the device is not known. Some rumours have claimed that some sensors and cameras could be removed. Cheaper material could also be used to build the device.

Apple Smart Glasses, an augmented reality-focused glasses similar to the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses is also reported to be in the tech giant's roadmap. These were reported on first in February when Gurman said that technical challenges resulted in the device's development being halted.

But now, he claims that the company is still committed to the AR glasses and might introduce them some time in the future. A launch timeline was not shared but last month, a report claimed that it could be introduced in 2027.

As per a previous report, the second generation of the Vision Pro is also in the works. It is said to get multiple new upgrades such as a faster processor and improvements to the external cameras. Apple is also reportedly finding ways to make the mixed reality headset lighter and more comfortable to wear for longer hours.