Technology News

Apple Vision Pro to Launch in China by May, Could Feature Different Branding: Report

The Vision Pro could make its China debut as early as April.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2024 14:48 IST
Apple Vision Pro to Launch in China by May, Could Feature Different Branding: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

The Apple Vision Pro launched February 2, only in the US

Highlights
  • Apple plans to launch the Vision Pro in China, Canada and the UK next
  • Huawei owns the 'Vision Pro' trademark in China
  • Chinese manufacturer Luxshare assembled the Apple headset
Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro launched last week with sales reportedly crossing 200,000 units before the mixed reality headset hit retail stores in the country. Apple's first release in a new product category since it introduced the first Apple Watch nearly a decade ago is currently only available in the US, but the company plans to bring the Vision Pro to markets in China, Canada, and the UK next. That might be happening soon. A new report claims that the headset will arrive in the Chinese market in the coming months.

According to Chinese outlet IT Home, citing a report from Asian outlet Wall Street News, the Apple Vision Pro will make its China debut as early as April or the latest by May. The information comes from supply chain sources, who also reportedly said that the device's registration with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in China was nearly complete. The sources also added the first batch of sales for headset in China would be “relatively tight.”

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, too, had reported last month that the Apple Vision Pro would hit the shelves in China, Canada and the UK following its US-only launch. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant reportedly expects to ship 5,00,000 Vision Pro units in 2024.

The China launch of the AR/VR headset, however, might not be free of a few complications. The IT Home report also claims that Chinese technology giant Huawei owns the ‘Vision Pro' trademark in the country, which would mean that Apple might have to debut its headset there with a different name. Reports early into the development of the headset had said that Apple might call its device ‘Reality Pro.' That branding could reportedly be used in China.

Notably, Huawei is also believed to be working on its own VR headset to compete with the Apple Vision Pro. The company's product could launch in China later this year. Huawei has also been chewing into Apple's market share in the smartphone segment in China, with the company's phones becoming popular options as iPhone 15 suffers slowing demand.

While Apple is experiencing a slowdown in the Chinese market, the country remains a crucial production base for the iPhone maker. Apple Vision Pro headsets have been assembled by Chinese contract manufacturer Luxshare, with company reportedly heading the AR development team in Shanghai. Taiwanese firms Pegatron and Foxconn are also said to have aided in the project.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Vision Pro, Vision Pro, China, Huawei
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Meta to Label AI Generated Images on Facebook Instagram Threads
Google Maps for Android Finally Gets Weather Overlay When Browsing Maps: Report

Related Stories

Apple Vision Pro to Launch in China by May, Could Feature Different Branding: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Implements New Watermarking Technology in AI-Generated Images by DALL-E 3
  2. Vivo Y200e 5G Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console; Design, Key Specifications Leak
  3. Apple Vision Pro to Launch in China by May, Could Feature Different Branding: Report
  4. Amazfit Active With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Display, AI Coach Launched in India: Price, Availability
  5. Google Maps for Android Finally Gets Weather Overlay When Browsing Maps: Report
  6. iPhone 16 Alleged Schematics Suggest Rear Camera Layout May Look Similar to iPhone 12, iPhone X
  7. Meta to Label AI Generated Images on Facebook Instagram Threads
  8. Crypto Market Today: Ether Performs Better Than Bitcoin, Altcoins Reflect Prevailing Market Volatility
  9. Tecno to Unveil Dynamic 1 Robot Dog, AR Gaming Set at MWC 2024 Alongside Pova 6 Pro 5G
  10. YouTube App Is Reportedly Experimenting With a Red, Green, and Blue Colour-Based Video Feed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »