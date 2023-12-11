Technology News

Apple Stores Gear Up for Vision Pro Launch in Early 2024, Training Scheduled for Retail Employees: Report

Apple retail stores will also reportedly get new equipment to assemble and package the Vision Pro soon.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 December 2023 15:15 IST
Apple Stores Gear Up for Vision Pro Launch in Early 2024, Training Scheduled for Retail Employees: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

The Apple Vision Pro was unveiled earlier this year at WWDC 2023

Highlights
  • The Apple Vision Pro is priced at $3,499
  • The mixed-reality headset will only be sold in the US initially
  • Apple retail employees will be trained how to sell the Vision Pro
Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro, the Cupertino giant's expensive mixed-reality headset, was unveiled earlier this year at WWDC 2023. While the headset has faced hurdles and delays since it was first showcased, the Cupertino, California-based company is finally gearing up for the retail launch of the headset. Apple is reportedly scheduling Vision Pro training seminars for its retail employees in US stores ahead of the headset's planned launch in early 2024. Apple retail stores will also likely get new equipment to assemble and package the Vision Pro soon.

According to Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter on Bloomberg, Apple is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to the Vision Pro launch. The AR/VR headset is a complex and niche device that will likely require customised setup and adjustments for each user. To that end, the iPhone maker is planning in-depth training sessions for Apple Store employees, teaching them not only how to setup and operate the high-end headset, but also how to sell it to a potential customer.

The company has begun scheduling Vision Pro training seminars for its retail employees and the sessions are set to kick off in the middle of January, Gurman claims in his newsletter. Each Apple Store employee will be trained for two days, and the seminars would include detailed steps for the Vision Pro's retail experience — including how to place the device on a user's head.

According to the report, Apple stores in the US will soon start receiving specialised equipment required to assemble and box up the Vision Pro, indicating that the headset will likely hit the shelves soon. And while it's possible to order the device online, Apple will likely urge buyers to make their purchase at a retail store, where they can get detailed instructions on setup and operation from a trained employee.

apple vision pro main2 1686001966799 vision pro

Apple plans to launch the Vision Pro headset in US stores in early 2024

Gurman had previously reported that Apple would invite a few employees from each of its retail outlets in the US to Cupertino, California for Vision Pro training. Trained staffers could then return and train their colleagues at respective Apple stores.

The Apple Vision Pro will initially be only available in the US, with a slow rollout of its limited stock expected in early 2024. The newsletter says that Apple is internally aiming for a retail launch in January. The Vision Pro is priced at an eye-watering $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,91,400), but a cheaper model without high-end bells and whistles is also reportedly in the works.

Last month, Gurman had said that the Vision Pro's US launch could also be delayed to March as Apple conducted final device testing and finalised distribution plans for its first mixed reality headset.

Meanwhile, the company also seems to have an eye on the next iteration of its spatial computer. The Apple Vision Pro 2, codenamed Project Alaska, is reportedly in development. The headset could feature a redesigned, flatter rear strap, among other changes.

In July, a Financial Times report had claimed that Apple had been forced to make major cuts to production forecasts for the Vision Pro. According to the report, Chinese contract manufacturer Luxshare, Apple's only assembler of the device, would make fewer than 400,000 units of the Vision Pro in 2024. The FT report said that the complexity of the headset design and difficulties in production were behind the scaling back of targets.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Vision Pro, Vision Pro, Mixed Reality Headset
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
NFT, BTC ETF Buzz Bulked Up Crypto Cap, Breathes Back Life into Market Before 2023 Ends: Binance

Related Stories

Apple Stores Gear Up for Vision Pro Launch in Early 2024, Training Scheduled for Retail Employees: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tecno Unveils New Camera Technologies; Will Be Used in Future Phones
  2. Here’s How Apple Plans to Differentiate New iPad Pro, iPad Air Models
  3. Asus Teases ROG Phone 8 Design, Handset Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website
  4. OnePlus 12 Launch Date Revealed, to Debut Alongside OnePlus 12R: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra Listed on Geekbench: See Details
  6. Tata Said to Plan iPhone Factory in This State, to Be Biggest in India
  7. LG Tone Free Fit TF7 Review: Feature Packed at A Premium Price
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Users Get Stable ColorOS 14 Update in India
  9. Poco M6 5G Tipped to Debut as Rebranded Version of This Redmi Phone
  10. Vivo S18 Images Surface Online Ahead of Launch: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco C65 India Launch Scheduled for December 15; to Be Sold Exclusively Via Flipkart
  2. Apple Stores Gear Up for Vision Pro Launch in Early 2024, Training Scheduled for Retail Employees: Report
  3. Tecno Unveils W-Shaped Adjustable Physical Aperture, Liquid Telephoto Macro Lens and Universal Tone Technology
  4. NFT, BTC ETF Buzz Bulked Up Crypto Cap, Breathes Back Life into Market Before 2023 Ends: Binance
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6 Display Details Emerge Suggesting Design Changes
  6. Apple Plans to Clear Up Cluttered iPad Lineup, iPad Air to Be Updated With M2 Chip: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A15 4G Design Renders Surface Online, Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Drop in Value Owing to Market Liquidations, Most Altcoins Follow
  9. Apple Blocks Beeper Mini's iMessage Service Citing Security Concerns; Beeper Tries to Get App Running Again
  10. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Global Launch Date Set for December 14: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »