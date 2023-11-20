Apple Vision Pro — the company's first spatial computer unveiled at WWDC 2023 — could arrive in the US a couple of months later than expected, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. While the company has not announced detailed plans to launch the Vision Pro outside the US, its first mixed reality headset could be available in other markets in the months after it is launched in the country. Unlike most Apple products, customers will not be able to purchase the Apple Vision Pro headset via third-party sellers.

Gurman states in the latest subscriber-only version of his weekly newsletter Power On (via 9to5Mac) that he expects the Apple Vision Pro to be launched in the US in March 2024. While Apple's software development teams were hoping for a January launch window, the firm is conducting final device testing and finalising distribution plans for its first mixed reality headset.

The Apple Vision Pro is not expected to be available via third-party sellers, unlike most of Apple's products, according to Gurman. This is possibly due to logistical challenges — including different stock keeping units (SKUs) for Zeiss prescription lenses or headband sizes for various head shapes and sizes. He also states that Apple is looking to control the rollout of the headset and how users experience it.

As a result, Gurman says that customers can expect to see the company show off the headset for the second time at its spring launch event, along with apps and features that have been introduced since it was first unveiled at its annual Worldwide Developers conference earlier this year.

Recently, Telegram founder Pavel Durov teased users with a brief look at the company's app developed for visionOS. The upcoming version of Telegram for the Apple Vision Pro features a translucent deign and support for animated stickers, and viewing content on a large virtual display.

While Telegram might be one of the first app publishers to share a detailed look at how their apps will look and function on visionOS, we can expect to see even more developers show off their apps (and games) on the new platform, close to the purported March 2024 launch date.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.