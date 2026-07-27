Xiaomi is said to have increased the prices of several smartphones in India. The price revision follows a growing trend, with several brands increasing smartphone prices in recent months, citing market conditions. According to a tipster, Xiaomi's price hike affects several models in the Xiaomi and Redmi portfolio, including the Xiaomi 17T, Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi 15 5G, and Redmi 15C 5G. The revised prices have reportedly already come into effect, which potentially makes all of the aforementioned handsets more expensive to purchase.

Xiaomi, Redmi Smartphones Price Hike

In an X post, tipster Sanju Chaudhary said that prices of several Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones in India have increased by up to Rs. 5,000. The biggest revision is said to be of the Xiaomi 17T. Its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration is now said to cost Rs. 64,999, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is now priced at Rs. 69,999.

Price hike alert 🚨

Xiaomi increases the price of their smartphones by upto ₹5K:



17T (MTK 8500) :

12/256GB: ₹59,999 → ₹64,999

12/512GB: ₹64,999 → ₹69,999



Note 15 (SD 6 Gen 3):

8/128GB: ₹26,999 → ₹28,999

8/256GB: ₹29,999 → ₹31,999



15 5G (6s Gen 3):

6/128GB:… pic.twitter.com/IQ8hNLI1jm — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) July 26, 2026

For context, the launch price of the Xiaomi 17T was set at Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration, while the 512GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 64,999.

In the Redmi portfolio, the price hike is tipped to affect the Redmi Note 15, Redmi 15 5G, Redmi 15C, and the Redmi 15A. The Note 15's price has reportedly been revised from Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 29,999 to Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants, respectively.

Meanwhile, all three configurations of the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3-powered Redmi 15 5G have reportedly received a Rs. 1,000 price hike. The 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB variants are now said to cost Rs. 21,499, Rs. 23,499, and Rs. 25,499, respectively. Before the latest revision, they were priced at Rs. 20,499, Rs. 22,499, and Rs. 24,499, respectively.

The Redmi 15C 5G and Redmi 15A are two other handsets from the Xiaomi sub-brand that are also said to be affected by the latest price hikes. The Redmi 15C 5G reportedly sees its price go up by Rs. 1,500 each, to Rs. 18,499 and Rs. 20,499, respectively. The 8GB + 128GB model has reportedly received a smaller Rs. 500 increase and now costs Rs. 21,499.

Lastly, the Redmi 15A 4GB + 64GB variant is tipped to cost Rs. 15,999, up from Rs. 14,999. Meanwhile, its 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants are said to be priced at Rs. 17,499 and Rs. 19,499, respectively.

The company has not officially announced the reported price hikes at the time of writing. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Xiaomi for a statement on the price revisions. We will update this story if or when we receive a response.