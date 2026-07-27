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Xiaomi 17T, Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi 15 Series Price in India Reportedly Hiked: Check Revised Prices

The biggest revision is said to be of the Xiaomi 17T, which has reportedly seen a price hike of Rs. 5,000 across variants.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 July 2026 16:01 IST
Xiaomi 17T, Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi 15 Series Price in India Reportedly Hiked: Check Revised Prices

Xiaomi 17T launch price in India was set at Rs. 59,999

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Highlights
  • Tipster claims Redmi Note 15 is now expensive by up to Rs. 2,000
  • Prices for the Redmi 15 5G, Xiaomi 17T, Redmi 15C have also increased
  • These price changes are now in effect for all models
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Xiaomi is said to have increased the prices of several smartphones in India. The price revision follows a growing trend, with several brands increasing smartphone prices in recent months, citing market conditions. According to a tipster, Xiaomi's price hike affects several models in the Xiaomi and Redmi portfolio, including the Xiaomi 17T, Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi 15 5G, and Redmi 15C 5G. The revised prices have reportedly already come into effect, which potentially makes all of the aforementioned handsets more expensive to purchase.

Xiaomi, Redmi Smartphones Price Hike

In an X post, tipster Sanju Chaudhary said that prices of several Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones in India have increased by up to Rs. 5,000. The biggest revision is said to be of the Xiaomi 17T. Its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration is now said to cost Rs. 64,999, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is now priced at Rs. 69,999.

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For context, the launch price of the Xiaomi 17T was set at Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration, while the 512GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 64,999.

In the Redmi portfolio, the price hike is tipped to affect the Redmi Note 15, Redmi 15 5G, Redmi 15C, and the Redmi 15A. The Note 15's price has reportedly been revised from Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 29,999 to Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants, respectively.

Meanwhile, all three configurations of the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3-powered Redmi 15 5G have reportedly received a Rs. 1,000 price hike. The 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB variants are now said to cost Rs. 21,499, Rs. 23,499, and Rs. 25,499, respectively. Before the latest revision, they were priced at Rs. 20,499, Rs. 22,499, and Rs. 24,499, respectively.

The Redmi 15C 5G and Redmi 15A are two other handsets from the Xiaomi sub-brand that are also said to be affected by the latest price hikes. The Redmi 15C 5G reportedly sees its price go up by Rs. 1,500 each, to Rs. 18,499 and Rs. 20,499, respectively. The 8GB + 128GB model has reportedly received a smaller Rs. 500 increase and now costs Rs. 21,499.

Lastly, the Redmi 15A 4GB + 64GB variant is tipped to cost Rs. 15,999, up from Rs. 14,999. Meanwhile, its 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants are said to be priced at Rs. 17,499 and Rs. 19,499, respectively.

The company has not officially announced the reported price hikes at the time of writing. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Xiaomi for a statement on the price revisions. We will update this story if or when we receive a response.

Xiaomi 17T

Xiaomi 17T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent Leica-tuned camera system
  • Outstanding 5x periscope telephoto camera
  • Bright, vibrant AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Reliable everyday and gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate build feels less premium
  • Refresh rate behaviour can be inconsistent
  • Selfie camera lacks autofocus
Read detailed Xiaomi 17T review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1268x2756 pixels
Redmi 15 5G

Redmi 15 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Design feels premium
  • Exceptional battery life
  • Large display for binge watching
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels
  • Inadequate brightness levels
  • Considerable bloatware
Read detailed Redmi 15 5G review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 15 5G

Redmi Note 15 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Good Battery Life
  • Bad
  • Cameras are inconsistent
  • No HDR playback support
  • Bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5520mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Redmi 15C 5G

Redmi 15C 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large display for browsing and binge-watching
  • Appealing design
  • Smooth everyday performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Bloatware and system ads
Read detailed Redmi 15C 5G review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
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Further reading: Xiaomi 17T, Redmi 15 5G, Redmi Note 15, Redmi 15C, Redmi 15A
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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