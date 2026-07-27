Adidas Hyperboost Edge was launched in India on Monday as the company's latest road running shoe. According to the brand, it is positioned as a lightweight, non-plated super-trainer that combines the company's new Hyperboost Pro midsole foam with a Primeweave upper and its Lighttraxion outsole technology. Adidas claims the shoe has been designed to provide a balance of cushioning, energy return, and lightweight performance for both daily sessions and high-intensity training.

Adidas Hyperboost Edge Price in India, Availability

The price of the Adidas Hyperboost Edge in India is set at Rs. 19,999. It is initially available in a Grey colourway and can be purchased through the company's online store. Adidas says additional colourways and releases will be introduced in July.

Adidas Hyperboost Edge Features

A notable feature of the Hyperboost Edge is claimed to be its new Hyperboost Pro midsole foam. As per the company, it is equipped with the technologies used in Adidas' elite racing midsoles, which have been tailored for everyday running. The shoe has a 45mm rearfoot stack, weighs 255g, and has a 6mm drop. Adidas claims it does not have plates and stiffening elements, allowing the shoe to perform naturally through a runner's gait cycle.

The midsole, meanwhile, is paired with the company's proprietary Primeweave woven upper. As a result, the Adidas Hyperboost Edge is said to offer a lightweight construction while maintaining a secure fit. Heel pods for additional cushioning and stability have also been incorporated around the rear of the foot. The outsole leverages Adidas' Lighttraxion technology, which takes inspiration from its Adizero lineup for secure heel-to-toe traction.

The Hyperboost Edge is said to adopt a different design compared to other offerings in Adidas' road running lineup. As per the company, it has an oversized, high-stacked midsole inspired by industrial forms. Meanwhile, the familiar Three Stripes branding has been moved onto the midsole for the first time on an Adidas running shoe.

Adidas claims its Hyperboost Pro foam was developed using laboratory testing and consumer research conducted with the University of Cologne.

In a study involving 60 runners, the company claims 73 percent preferred the shoe's energy return over their existing footwear. Meanwhile, 77 percent of them perceived softer cushioning. More than half of the participants are also claimed to have preferred its overall comfort.