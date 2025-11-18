The Apple Watch has seen upgrades at a glacial pace in recent years, especially when it comes to the design. A tipster suggests that the same strategy may carry over to next year when the Cupertino-based tech giant unveils the Apple Watch Series 12, which will receive minimal design changes. Instead, Apple is said to be reserving any major changes for the smartwatch lineup that will debut after its 20th anniversary of the iPhone, which is set in 2027.

Apple Watch Upgrades

This information comes from a Weibo post by tipster Instant Digital (translated from Chinese), who suggested that the next year's Apple Watch lineup will feature a design similar to the current models. The tech giant has not made radical changes to its smartwatch design ever since the first model was introduced in 2015.

Leaked details about Apple's 2028 smartwatch lineup

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Instant Digital (translated from Chinese)

Instead, it has made iterative changes, such as a larger display, narrower bezels, and more powerful chips. The new Apple Watch Series 11, introduced in September, features the familiar flat-edged design with curved glass, featuring an LTPO panel on top.

As per the tipster, the tech giant will bring major design changes to the Apple Watch following the 20th anniversary of the iPhone. As per reports, Apple could move away from its sequential nomenclature for the iPhone lineup to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the iPhone. Consequently, it is expected that the iPhone 20 will be introduced instead of the iPhone 19 in 2027.

Thus, the likely launch timeline of the redesigned Apple Watch could be 2028. Among the expected changes is a new magnetic locking mechanism to hold the bands in place. Until now, Apple Watch bands have used a press-to-release locking mechanism that has offered compatibility across generations.

If this move happens, it could potentially make existing watch bands incompatible with the purported smartwatch. The freed-up space, however, could facilitate the addition of new internals or a larger battery pack. While Apple has also been rumoured to add MicroLED technology to the Apple Watch, the company has yet to unveil such an upgrade.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.