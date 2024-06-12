Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Appears on Support Page, Confirming Its Existence

Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartwatch is speculated to sport a square-shaped dial and a new third button.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 June 2024 19:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Appears on Support Page, Confirming Its Existence

Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy Watch Ultra is said to be priced “significantly higher” compared to Samsung's other offerings

Highlights
  • Support page for Galaxy Watch Ultra recently appeared on official website
  • It is said to feature a new design while sporting the same rotating dial
  • The smartwatch may offer up to 100m water resistance, it is claimed
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra might have just become official courtesy of a new support page on the company's official website. The upcoming smartwatch from the South Korean tech giant was reportedly certified recently by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), alongside the Galaxy Watch FE. The listing also sheds light on some of the Galaxy Watch Ultra's specifications, along with its model number, which now has a support page on the official Samsung website.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra support page goes live

The support page for a product bearing the model number SM-L705F recently went live on the Samsung website in Latin America. According to a 91Mobiles report, that model number may correspond to the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The upcoming smartwatch from Samsung, along with other Galaxy Watch 7 series models, was reportedly spotted on the BIS certification website, bearing model numbers SM-L300, SM-L305F, SM-L310, SM-L315F, SM-L705F, and SM-R861.

According to the report, model number SM-L705F is associated with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, which the company could launch at its Galaxy Unpacked event, speculated to take place in July. The same model number is listed in the official Samsung support page, as well, thus hinting at the existence of the Ultra smartwatch.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is reported to be available in a single 47mm variant with Wi-Fi + cellular capabilities. It may feature a penta-core CPU fabricated on a 3nm process and could have 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch is also speculated to have a titanium chassis, dual-band (L1+L5) GPS support and water resistance up to 100m.

It is also believed that the upcoming smartwatch may not be named Galaxy Watch Ultra at all, but might adopt the ‘X' moniker. The wearable could reportedly arrive as the Galaxy Watch X instead, being a more premium version of the Galaxy Watch 7. It would be a new premium tier in Samsung's smartwatch lineup, which currently has standard and pro variants.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series, along with the new variant, is tipped to get a design overhaul. According to tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), it may sport a new square-shaped dial and a new third button. However, it is said to retain the rotating bezel.

So, how much could it cost? While there is no official information about the pricing of the Galaxy Watch Ultra (or Watch X), it is speculated to be priced “significantly higher” compared to Samsung's current offerings. Upon launch, it may compete with the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra to Get Magic Canvas Feature to Generate AI Images
Vivo Y58 5G Tipped to Launch Soon in India; Alleged Marketing Images Suggest Design, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Appears on Support Page, Confirming Its Existence
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Roundup: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  2. CMF Phone 1 With Rotating Dial Teased; Buds 2, Watch Pro 2 May Also Debut
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Will Let You Generate AI Images With Magic Canvas
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Offer Competition to Face ID
  5. Where and How to Watch T20 World Cup Match for Free on Mobile and TV
  6. Xiaomi 14 Civi With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  7. Xiaomi 14 Civi First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 18 Gets New Bezel Animation, ‘Add to Queue’ Option in Apple Music
  2. YouTube Tests AI-Powered Comment Topics Summariser Feature for Shorts on Mobile
  3. Google Pixel 9, Pixel Fold 2 Alleged Case Renders Hint at Design; Suggest Pixel 9 Pro XL Variant
  4. Vivo Y58 5G Tipped to Launch Soon in India; Alleged Marketing Images Suggest Design, Specifications
  5. Wipro Launches Lab45 AI Platform to Improve Efficiency Across Enterprise Operations
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Appears on Support Page, Confirming Its Existence
  7. YouTube Testing Google Lens Button With Object Detection, OCR-Based Search on Android: Report
  8. Realme GT 6 Teased to Feature 5,500mAh Battery, SuperVOOC Charging Support
  9. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra to Get Magic Canvas Feature to Generate AI Images
  10. MediaTek Said to Be Designing Arm-Based Chip for Microsoft's AI Laptops
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »