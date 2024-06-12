Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra might have just become official courtesy of a new support page on the company's official website. The upcoming smartwatch from the South Korean tech giant was reportedly certified recently by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), alongside the Galaxy Watch FE. The listing also sheds light on some of the Galaxy Watch Ultra's specifications, along with its model number, which now has a support page on the official Samsung website.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra support page goes live

The support page for a product bearing the model number SM-L705F recently went live on the Samsung website in Latin America. According to a 91Mobiles report, that model number may correspond to the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The upcoming smartwatch from Samsung, along with other Galaxy Watch 7 series models, was reportedly spotted on the BIS certification website, bearing model numbers SM-L300, SM-L305F, SM-L310, SM-L315F, SM-L705F, and SM-R861.

According to the report, model number SM-L705F is associated with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, which the company could launch at its Galaxy Unpacked event, speculated to take place in July. The same model number is listed in the official Samsung support page, as well, thus hinting at the existence of the Ultra smartwatch.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is reported to be available in a single 47mm variant with Wi-Fi + cellular capabilities. It may feature a penta-core CPU fabricated on a 3nm process and could have 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch is also speculated to have a titanium chassis, dual-band (L1+L5) GPS support and water resistance up to 100m.

It is also believed that the upcoming smartwatch may not be named Galaxy Watch Ultra at all, but might adopt the ‘X' moniker. The wearable could reportedly arrive as the Galaxy Watch X instead, being a more premium version of the Galaxy Watch 7. It would be a new premium tier in Samsung's smartwatch lineup, which currently has standard and pro variants.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series, along with the new variant, is tipped to get a design overhaul. According to tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), it may sport a new square-shaped dial and a new third button. However, it is said to retain the rotating bezel.

So, how much could it cost? While there is no official information about the pricing of the Galaxy Watch Ultra (or Watch X), it is speculated to be priced “significantly higher” compared to Samsung's current offerings. Upon launch, it may compete with the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

