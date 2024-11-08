Technology News
Baidu Readies AI Smart Glasses to Rival Meta’s Ray-Bans

The AI glasses have been developed by Baidu’s hardware division, Xiaodu.

By Bloomberg News | Updated: 8 November 2024 14:44 IST
Baidu Readies AI Smart Glasses to Rival Meta’s Ray-Bans

Photo Credit: Reuters

Baidu is working to capitalise on more than a decade of AI development

  • AI has found expression in a series of hardware introductions
  • Baidu's product is likely cost less than Meta’s $299
  • Baidu has struggled to hang on to leadership in exploring AI
Baidu Inc. is set to unveil a pair of glasses with a built-in AI assistant, putting up a Chinese rival to the Meta Ray-Bans that have proven a rare success in AI-powered hardware.

China's search leader and longtime investor in Artificial Intelligence (AI) plans to showcase the product at its annual Baidu World event in Shanghai next week, according to a person familiar with its schedule. The gadget will have built-in cameras to capture photos and video and will support voice interactions built atop Baidu's Ernie foundation model, the person said, asking not to be named as the glasses are not yet public.

The push to monetise AI has found expression in a series of hardware introductions this year, from the Humane Ai Pin flop to Microsoft Corp.'s better-received Copilot+ PC range. The Meta Platforms Inc. smart glasses, designed in collaboration with Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica SA, are an older product that's grown in features, capabilities and popularity this year. Meta said demand had outpaced its ability to supply new units and EssilorLuxottica has singled them out as a product driving new sales.

Beijing-based Baidu is likewise working to capitalise on more than a decade of AI development, and its smart glasses will connect to a suite of products such as Baidu Maps and its online encyclopedia, Baike. Sales of the product, which will likely cost less than Meta's $299 (roughly Rs. 25,230), could start as soon as early 2025, the person said.

A Baidu spokesperson did not respond to an emailed enquiry.

The AI glasses have been developed by Baidu's hardware division, Xiaodu, which in 2020 raised funding from investors including IDG Capital at a value of $2.9 billion (roughly Rs. 24,468 crore). Its key products include voice-activated speakers and wireless earbuds that also connect with Baidu's content ecosystem.

Despite a head start in China's ChatGPT-inspired AI frenzy, Baidu has struggled to hang on to leadership. TikTok owner ByteDance's Doubao has in recent months taken over as China's most popular AI chatbot, nudging Ernie Bot down in the rankings. Baidu executives have also warned that displaying AI-generated results in the company's core search business will be a short-term negative to advertising revenue.

A slew of Chinese upstart hardware makers have introduced AI glasses with cameras and open-ear audio already, while others have focused on narrower functionality like translation and pathfinding. Across the Pacific, Apple Inc. is exploring a push into the category with an internal study of products currently available on the market, Bloomberg News has reported.

© 2024 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

