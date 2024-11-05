Apple is reportedly considering the development of smart glasses, an area that its rivals have made some progress in over the past few months. According to a Bloomberg report, the company is conducting an internal study of existing smart glasses, collecting feedback from employees that are part of the project. The iPhone maker is reportedly looking to create a product that is easier to wear compared to its bulky (and expensive) Apple Vision Pro headset that was launched in the US and other markets earlier this year.

Apple's 'Atlas' Initiative to Study Smart Glasses

A Bloomberg report citing sources aware of the company's plans states that Apple is considering its foray into smart glasses with a new initiative called 'Atlas'. Like other Apple studies, it will consist of the firm's employees who will provide feedback on smart glasses available to consumers. Apple reportedly reached out to some employes to gather information on these products.

Apple's first wearable headset is the Vision Pro, which is bulky and must be connected to an external battery pack. It is also considerably more expensive than other mixed reality headsets. It comes with a $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.95 lakh) price tag, which is much higher than its rival, the Meta Quest 3 which starts at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 42,000).

Meanwhile, rivals Snap and Meta unveiled their next-generation smart glasses earlier this year. Meta's smart glass initiative is dubbed Project Orion and is expected to offer a more advanced version of the Meta Ray Ban smart glasses, with support for seeing information on the display. Snapchat also showed off a prototype of its next-gen Spectacles with support for AR features.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is looking to incorporate technology that is inspired by its AirPods truly wireless stereo headset, into its smart glasses. The publication says that this approach could allow the device to last longer on a single charge.

While there's no word from Apple on whether it plans to launch a new wearable device, its rivals have made significant headway with their products. That said, it's unlikely that the smart glasses from Meta's 'Orion' and Snap Spectacles will be sold to customers in the coming months, which would give Apple some time to. develop its own AR glasses.