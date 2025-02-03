Technology News
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Date Leaks Alongside Hands-on Video Showcasing Familiar Design

Xiaomi’s 15 Ultra has made several appearances in the rumour mill so far.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 February 2025 18:04 IST
Xiaomi’s 14 Ultra (pictured) featured a quad-camera setup

Highlights
  • Xiaomi’s 15 Ultra is said to offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  • A leaked video shows off its quad rear camera setup
  • A leaked poster has also hinted at an expected China launch date
Xiaomi's 15 Ultra is turning out to be a feature-packed smartphone. While there is no confirmed launch date in sight, a Xiaomi representative recently revealed that the camera-centric flagship would be launched sometime in February this year. The device, according to a previous leak, will feature a unique rear camera setup and is tipped to go global in March at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC 2025). There are now more details about its launch, thanks to a leaked poster along with a fresh new video suggesting its design.

Spotted by GizmoChina, the leaked poster comes from Weibo. Although the poster appears authentic and its details align with previous leaks, it does not originate from an official source, so it is important to approach the information below with caution.

xiaomi 15 ultra gizmochina gadgets 360 Xiaomi15Ultra Xiaomi

The leaked poster revealing the Xiaomi 15 Ultra's launch date
Photo Credit: GizmoChina/Weibo

 

The poster has the words “New Classic” (translated), hinting at a new version of the previous Ultra smartphone. It also states that this new product launch will take place on February 26 at 19:00 hrs in China. A previous report suggested that the launch would take place towards the end of the month, so the new poster does fall somewhat in line with previous leaks.

Aside from the poster, the report also includes a leaked video that shows off the rear of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Just a few seconds in duration, the video shows the rear panel of the phone with rounded corners that appear similar to the previous Xiaomi 14 Ultra model.

The layout of the rear cameras seems to be changed. With the Leica branding now moved to the top left, the larger (expected) 1-inch camera takes up the right, followed by the remaining two periscope telephoto cameras and an ultrawide camera. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra had all four of its rear cameras placed in a square format earlier.

A previous report also suggested a similar view of the phone in a slightly blurry image. However, the alignment of the cameras between the older and new reports matches, hinting that this could indeed be the final form of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. As per the previous report, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra's camera setup will be special because it is said to pack the world's first 1-inch type sensor + 200-megapixel camera combination on a smartphone.

Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets.
Comment

