Noise ColorFit Pro 6 series was launched in India on Tuesday, comprising two models — the ColorFit Pro 6 and ColorFit Pro 6 Max. The smartwatches come equipped with features like always-on display, gesture controls, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. Equipped with an EN2 processor, the Noise ColorFit 6 series is claimed to feature an artificial intelligence (AI) companion which is said to be capable of analysing data collected during workouts and providing insights.

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series Price in India

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the braided (Vineyard Brown, Arctic Blue, Prismatic Multicolour), magnetic (Blue and Lime), and silicone (Ivory Gold, Jet Black, and Ice Blue) strap variants. Meanwhile, the mesh strap variant costs Rs. 6,499 and is available in Rose-Gold Link, and Champagne-Gold Link colourways.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max costs Rs. 7,499 for the leather (Brown Titanium, and Copper Black), magnetic (Green Titanium and Signature Brown), and silicone (Jet Black and Blue Titanium) strap options. The smartwatch is also available with a metal strap in Pure Titanium and Chrome Black colourways, priced at Rs. 7,999.

Both models will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow and can be purchased via the brand's website on January 27. They will also be available via Amazon and Flipkart January 29 onwards.

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series Specifications

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 sports a 1.85-inch (390×450 pixels) AMOLED display. The smartwatch has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. Noise says its AI companion feature is a health companion which can deliver personalised health insights tailored to the individual's lifestyle. It provides advice based on exercise data as well as sleep insights.

The smartwatch supports quick interactions leveraging gesture controls. Users can tap to snap photos, shake the watch to reject calls, and cover the screen to mute them. For improved safety and usability, there are Emergency SOS and password protection features. It also has customisation options courtesy of AI watch faces.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max not only supports all the aforementioned features but also adds a built-in GPS for improved outdoor activity tracking. It has a slightly larger 1.96-inch (410×502 pixels) AMOLED screen and a stainless steel build. The smartwatch has a 5ATM water resistance rating and is claimed to support over 100 sports modes.

The company says both models in the ColorFit Pro 6 series can deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge and support connectivity with both Android and iOS devices via Bluetooth 5.3. They are powered by the company's proprietary EN2 processor and run on Nebula UI 2.0.