Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • China Saw 11 Percent Fall in Smartphone Shipments in Q3 2022, 70 Million Phones Shipped: Canalys

China Saw 11 Percent Fall in Smartphone Shipments in Q3 2022, 70 Million Phones Shipped: Canalys

Apple saw a surge in shipments, jumping 36 percent to 11.3 million, due to demand for the iPhone 14 Pro model, according to analysts.

By Reuters |  Updated: 27 October 2022 15:27 IST
China Saw 11 Percent Fall in Smartphone Shipments in Q3 2022, 70 Million Phones Shipped: Canalys

Apple was the only brand to buck the trend, with shipments jumping 36 percent to 11.3 million

Highlights
  • Vivo was the top ranked brand in China in Q3 2022
  • The brand had a market share of 20 percent in China in the last quarter
  • Xiaomi shipments fell 17 percent in the same period

Smartphone shipments in China fell 11 percent year-on-year in the third quarter as the country's slowing economy took a toll on consumer demand, research firm Canalys reported on Thursday. Brands shipped a total of 70 million smartphones to sellers in the period, down from 78.9 million in same period last year.

While Apple was the only brand to buck the trend, with shipments jumping 36 percent to 11.3 million, analysts say that the surge was due to demand for the iPhone 14 Pro model, and demand for the basic iPhone 14 model has been weak.

The dip continues an ongoing trend for the sector, which in recent years has faced challenges ranging from the global chip shortage, the economic impact of China's zero-COVID policy, and lengthening upgrade cycles from consumers.

"Vendors have been suffering from rapidly declining demand and high inventory over past quarters which has severely damaged confidence in the overall supply chain," Canalys analyst Toby Zhu wrote in the report.

Vivo, owned by the Shenzhen-based conglomerate BBK, was the top-ranked brand in the quarter, shipping 14.1 million devices and taking a market share of 20 percent. The top three brands — Vivo, Oppo, and Honor — saw shipments fall 23 percent, 27 percent, and 16 percent respectively.

Apple currently ranks as the fourth top-selling brand in China, with a market share of 13 percent.

The company "is not currently isolated from weak mainland China consumer demand," wrote Canalys analyst Amber Liu, adding that the company has been launching aggressive promotions on previous-generation devices in order to fend off competition from rivals.

Xiaomi, which ranked as the fifth top-selling brand, saw shipments fall 17 percent.
© Thomson Reuters 2022

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Smartphone Shipments, China, Canalys, Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Honor
Google Admits Slump in Digital Assets Market Has Axed Ad Business

Related Stories

China Saw 11 Percent Fall in Smartphone Shipments in Q3 2022, 70 Million Phones Shipped: Canalys
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  4. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  5. Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Teased to Support 210W Fast Charging
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  4. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  5. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  6. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  7. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  8. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  9. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  10. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.