Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Ptron Basspods Flare With Up to 35 Hour Total Playtime Launched in India: All Details

Ptron Basspods Flare With Up to 35-Hour Total Playtime Launched in India: All Details

Ptron Basspods Flare are available in blue, black, and yellow colour options

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 February 2023 17:43 IST
Ptron Basspods Flare With Up to 35-Hour Total Playtime Launched in India: All Details

Photo Credit: Ptron

Ptron Basspods Flare are priced at Rs. 899

Highlights
  • Ptron Basspods Flare feature 40ms low-latency gaming mode
  • They comes with 13mm dynamic drivers
  • Ptron Basspods Flare feature a dual HD mic for stereo phone calls

Ptron, the homegrown company has launched its latest pair of earbuds in the affordable segment. Dubbed as Ptron Basspods Flare, the new truly wireless (TWS) earbuds from the company offer up to 35 hours of total playback time, 13mm dynamic drivers, a 40ms low-latency Gaming Mode ,and more. They also support Bluetooth version 5.3. The Basspods Flare earbuds come with a unique, super-hero-inspired design with RGB lights and support multi-function touch controls.

Ptron Basspods Flare price, availability

The price of the new Ptron Basspods Flare is set at Rs. 899. They are currently available on Flipkart for just Rs. 899. The wireless earbuds are being sold in Black, Blue, and Yellow colour options.

Ptron Basspods Flare specifications, features

Ptron's Basspods Flare feature 13mm dynamic drivers in each earbud. They are said to offer powerful bass for gaming. The earbuds come with TruTalk technology that offers noise-cancellation and also have AptSense Technology that offers 40ms ultra-low latency for intense mobile gaming. The Basspods Flare earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and support the SBC and AAC codecs for seamless connectivity.

The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 35 hours of battery on a single charge including the charging case. They support USB Type-C quick charging that takes around one hour to charge the earbuds fully and about 1.5 hours for the charging case. The Ptron Basspods Flare also have AI voice assistant support for Google Assistant or Siri. They have an IPX4 rating for sweat or splash resistant.

These earbuds are lightweight and weigh just 3.5 grams each. The Ptron Basspods Flare come with a super-hero design and breathing RGB lights. They have multi-function touch control, and also allow users to move seamlessly between gaming and calls, as per the company.

 

 

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ptron Basspods Flare, PTron Basspods Flare features, PTron
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
7 Epic Reasons Why You Should Pre-book Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Right Now
Featured video of the day
Exciting Mobile Games in 2023
Ptron Basspods Flare With Up to 35-Hour Total Playtime Launched in India: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Why ChatGPT Is a Data Privacy Nightmare for Everyone
  2. ChatGPT vs Bard: Everything We Know About Google's AI Chatbot
  3. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G May Be Available at These Prices
  4. Banned Loan Websites, Apps Given 48 Hours to Prove Their Genuineness: MeitY
  5. Nothing Phone 1, Ear Stick Get Big Valentine’s Day Discounts: See Prices
  6. iQoo Neo 7 5G May Launch in India at This Price: Details
  7. OnePlus Pad First Impressions: The Missing Piece of the Ecosystem Puzzle
  8. iPhone 14 Said to Perform Better Than iPhone 13 Pro Despite Using Same SoC
  9. Google Pixel 7a Design Tipped by Protective Case Renders
  10. Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 12C Global Variant With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  2. Oppo Find N2 Flip Foldable Smartphone Launch Event Scheduled for February 15
  3. Sony NW-A306 Walkman Digital Audio Player With Hi-Res Wireless Audio, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses Google's Plea to Modify January 19 Order Upholding NCLAT Decision on CCI Penalty
  5. Government Said to Revoke Ban on LazyPay, Kissht, Other Fintech Firms
  6. ISRO Launches SSLV-D2 Mission Months After Facing Partial Failure
  7. Ptron Basspods Flare With Up to 35-Hour Total Playtime Launched in India: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  9. Tecno Pop 7 Pro With 6.6-Inch Display, Dual Rear Cameras Confirmed to Soon Launch in India
  10. Facebook, Google, YouTube Should Be Made to Share Ad Revenue With Media Companies, Rajya Sabha MP Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.