Ptron, the homegrown company has launched its latest pair of earbuds in the affordable segment. Dubbed as Ptron Basspods Flare, the new truly wireless (TWS) earbuds from the company offer up to 35 hours of total playback time, 13mm dynamic drivers, a 40ms low-latency Gaming Mode ,and more. They also support Bluetooth version 5.3. The Basspods Flare earbuds come with a unique, super-hero-inspired design with RGB lights and support multi-function touch controls.

Ptron Basspods Flare price, availability

The price of the new Ptron Basspods Flare is set at Rs. 899. They are currently available on Flipkart for just Rs. 899. The wireless earbuds are being sold in Black, Blue, and Yellow colour options.

Ptron Basspods Flare specifications, features

Ptron's Basspods Flare feature 13mm dynamic drivers in each earbud. They are said to offer powerful bass for gaming. The earbuds come with TruTalk technology that offers noise-cancellation and also have AptSense Technology that offers 40ms ultra-low latency for intense mobile gaming. The Basspods Flare earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and support the SBC and AAC codecs for seamless connectivity.

The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 35 hours of battery on a single charge including the charging case. They support USB Type-C quick charging that takes around one hour to charge the earbuds fully and about 1.5 hours for the charging case. The Ptron Basspods Flare also have AI voice assistant support for Google Assistant or Siri. They have an IPX4 rating for sweat or splash resistant.

These earbuds are lightweight and weigh just 3.5 grams each. The Ptron Basspods Flare come with a super-hero design and breathing RGB lights. They have multi-function touch control, and also allow users to move seamlessly between gaming and calls, as per the company.

