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iQOO 16 Indian Variant Spotted on Geekbench Revealing Key Specifications: What You Need to Know

Tagged as the Vivo I2607, the listed device has familiar specifications

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 October 2026 10:40 IST
iQOO 16 Indian Variant Spotted on Geekbench Revealing Key Specifications: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: iQOO

The iQOO 16 was launched in three colourways in China

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Highlights
  • iQOO 16’s China variant has a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset
  • The global variant currently shows familiar hardware specifications
  • The China variant features an 8,400mAh battery
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The iQOO 16 was launched in China on 29 September, priced from CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is reportedly headed to global markets, including India, though iQOO has not confirmed the same. The Chinese variant of the iQOO 16 has a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, Qualcomm's latest chip. The global variant of the iQOO 16 has now been spotted on the popular benchmarking website, Geekbench, revealing its key specifications and benchmarking performance.

iQOO 16 Indian Variant Spotted on Geekbench Website

The iQOO 16 was spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav on the benchmarking website. The phone is listed as the ‘vivo I2607', which, according to the tipster, is the global variant of the iQOO 16.

VoltiQOO 16 Discussion
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According to the Geekbench listing, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset (SM8975) with 2 x 5.01GHz cores, 3 x 4.03GHz cores, and 3 x 3.74GHz cores. The listing revealed an Adreno 850 GPU for graphics.

The device benchmarked for this test had 12GB of RAM and ran Android 17. The iQOO 16 global variant scored 2,944 points in single-core and 10,029 points in multi-core on Geekbench V7.

The tipster pointed out that since the firmware version carries the ‘EX' tag, the India launch may be near, as the test phone had the global ROM variant.

As mentioned earlier, iQOO hasn't revealed details about a global launch yet. iQOO launched the iQOO 16 in China in four variants: 12+256GB, 12+512GB, 16+512GB, 16GB+1TB. The phones were priced between CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) and CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 1,21,000), respectively.

The phone features a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display, which is also Samsung's first M16 luminescent panel, with a refresh rate up to 165Hz. The Chinese variant uses the same chipset as the global variant (mentioned above) and pairs it with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. As a performance-oriented device, the phone features a large 8,500 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system. It also has an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. There's a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the rear. The selfie camera has a 32-megapixel sensor. The Chinese iQOO 16 has an 8,400mAh battery and supports 100W and 40W wireless charging.

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Further reading: iQOO 16, iQoo, iQOO 16 Specifcations, iQOO 16 Performance, iQOO 16 Processor
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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