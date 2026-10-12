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Apple Festive Offers in India: Special Edition AirPods 5 With Rangoli Engraving, Offers on Select Products and More

Apple's Rangoli-creation session marks the first time a Today at Apple session originating in India will expand to select international markets.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 October 2026 08:58 IST
Apple Festive Offers in India: Special Edition AirPods 5 With Rangoli Engraving, Offers on Select Products and More

Photo Credit: Apple

The Special Edition AirPods 5 feature a Rangoli engraving

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Highlights
  • The special edition AirPods 5 are priced at Rs. 17,900 in India
  • Customers can get up to Rs. 15,000 instant cashback on select products
  • Apple offers a Today at Apple session to draw rangoli on iPad
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Apple has announced a range of festive offers in India. As part of the campaign, the Cupertino-based tech giant is bringing a special edition of the AirPods 5, which sport a custom-designed rangoli engraving on the Wireless Charging Case. Apart from this, customers can access an online Rangoli creation experience for the first time. Apple has also announced festive offers on select products across iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods lineups.

Apple Special Edition AirPods 5 With Rangoli Engraving: Price, Availability

The Special Edition AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case are claimed to be Apple's first-ever dedicated offering in India. The limited-edition model features a custom-designed rangoli engraving inspired by the traditional Indian art form. The TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 17,900 in the country.

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Apple says the special edition will be available in limited quantities exclusively through the Apple Store Online, Apple Store app, and six Apple Store locations across India. These include Apple BKC and Apple Borivali in Mumbai, Apple Saket and Apple Noida in the Delhi-NCR region, Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune.

Apple Festive Offers in India

In addition to a special edition version of its TWS earphones, Apple has announced festive shopping offers in India. The tech giant's campaign will run from October 11 to November 11, 2026. During this period, customers can get up to 12 months of no-cost EMI on select iPhone models, Mac computers, and iPad models.

The company is also offering up to Rs. 15,000 in instant cashback on selected products when customers pay using eligible cards.

There is also a six-month no-cost EMI offer, applicable on Apple Watch, AirPods, and accessories. The offers are available on selected products, and the applicable benefits may vary by device and payment method.

Apple Brings Rangoli-Creation Session to India

Lastly, Apple is introducing a rangoli-themed Today at Apple session called Draw Your Own Rangoli on iPad with Apple Pencil. The free, hands-on session will run from October 14 to November 9. As per the company, it has been created for the festive season in collaboration with artist Arushi Kathuria.

Participants can experiment with colours, textures, and traditional motifs using drawing tools in Procreate. The experience also includes a custom powder brush developed specifically for the session. Apple says devices will be provided, and the session will be suitable for people across skill levels.

Customers can attend the session at an Apple Store or access the experience through the Apple Store app and Apple Store Online. The company says the initiative will also mark the first time a Today at Apple session originating in India expands to select international markets.

The rangoli experience will be offered to customers in the US, Canada, Malaysia, and Singapore.

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Further reading: Apple, AirPods 5, Special Edition AirPods 5, Special Edition AirPods 5 Price in India, Today at Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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