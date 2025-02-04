Technology News
Google May Bring Adaptive Charging Feature to Pixel Watch Lineup Soon

Evidence of the feature was spotted in strings of code for the Pixel Watch Management Service system app.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 February 2025 18:58 IST
Photo Credit: Google

It is unclear when Google will roll out Adaptive Charging feature for Pixel Watch

  • New code hints that a Pixel phone feature is on the way to Pixel Watch
  • There is no word on when Google will release this feature for wearables
  • Pixel Watch 3 was launched in India in August last year
Google's Pixel smartphones offer an Adaptive Charging feature for optimising battery life and preventing overcharging. This technology slows down the phone's charging speed overnight to prolong the battery lifespan. Now, Google seems to be preparing to bring this battery protection feature to the Pixel Watch lineup. Reference to this feature was reportedly spotted on the latest version of the Pixel Watch Management Service system app.

Adaptive Charging Could Prolong Pixel Watch's Battery Lifespan

Folks at Android Authority spotted evidence of the Adaptive Charging feature in the code strings of the latest version of the Pixel Watch Management Service system app (version 2024.10.14.685782837) via an APK teardown. The app manifest reportedly mentions a new permission related to this feature. The spotted feature is not available for use yet, and it is unclear which Pixel Watch model might be supported. The Adaptive Charging feature is likely to be beneficial for users who charge their wearables overnight.

Adaptive Charging on the Pixel Watch series is expected to be similar to the Pixel phones. It is likely to observe the user's charging habits and avoid charging to 100 percent capacity until some time before the user typically removes it from the charger. This would prolong the watch's battery health in the long run. There is no word on when Google will release Adaptive Charging for its wearables.

The Pixel Watch 3 is the latest wearable launched by Google. The 41mm version of the wearable has a 307mAh battery, while the 45mm variant has a 420mAh battery. It is claimed to deliver up to 24 hours of battery life with the always-on display mode enabled.

Pixel Watch 3 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 39,900 for the 41mm model with Wi-Fi connectivity, and Rs. 43,900 for the 45mm model with Wi-Fi.

 

